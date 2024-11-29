Bo Nix dismisses any issues with his back with seven simple words

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix popped up on the team’s estimated injury report on Thursday with a back issue.

The Broncos did a walk-through on Thanksgiving Day, so Nix’s “limited” status wasn’t that big of a deal, but it was something to monitor.

The good news is Nix returned to Denver’s usual practice on Friday as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

And when Nix met with the media, he dismissed any issues with his back by using seven simple words.

“I’m good to go, ready to roll,” Nix said.

That’s a great sign for Broncos Country. Nix normally gives long and thoughtful answers, but in this case it wasn’t warranted. He made it abundantly clear he’ll be out there against the Browns in prime-time.

Nix was seen applying a heating pad to his lower back during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 29-19 win at Las Vegas. He did not miss a snap in the game. It appeared Nix tweaked it after his second touchdown pass of the afternoon to Courtland Sutton.

Regardless, this doesn’t appear to be an issue that will linger into the next game. The 7-5 Broncos need to keep winning to really put a strangle hold on the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got some big help on Thursday night, as the Dolphins lost to the Packers to drop to 5-7. They join the Colts with the same record as the two closest teams chasing Denver.

On the season, Nix has thrown for more than 2,500 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also added 300 yards rushing and four scores. And over the last 10 weeks, Nix has joined some elite company with the likes of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

The Bo Nix back story appears to be a blip on the radar. And Broncos fans hope it’s the last time we have to think about it this season.