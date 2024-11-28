Bo Nix lands on injury report with back issue

Bo Nix is dealing with a back problem.

The rookie quarterback — who on Thursday morning was named NFL Rookie of the Week for a third-straight week — was listed as “limited” on the Broncos’ injury report.

Nix was seen applying a heating pad to his lower back during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 29-19 win at Las Vegas. He did not miss a snap in the game.

The Broncos issued an estimated injury report on Thursday, as their work was limited to a walk-through. They had a normal practice Wednesday inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse and will practice again there on Friday, with the work approximating that of a typical Thursday session. The changes are due to the Broncos playing on Monday Night Football this week.

Cornerback Riley Moss was the only Bronco on the 53-player roster listed as not practicing. Moss suffered an MCL injury Sunday.

“There was some thought he could go back in,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said Sunday after the game.

Good news for the Broncos came in the form of Zach Allen being listed as a full participant. Allen missed last Sunday’s game with what was then categorized as a heel issue; his injury is now denoted as one to his ankle.

Allen spent the game in the bench area with a walking boot on his right foot and ankle.

Safety Brandon Jones also was listed with a full practice workload. He has been grappling with an abdomen injury in the last fortnight and missed the Atlanta game as a result of it.