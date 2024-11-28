Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Bo Nix lands on injury report with back issue

Nov 28, 2024, 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:23 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Bo Nix is dealing with a back problem.

The rookie quarterback — who on Thursday morning was named NFL Rookie of the Week for a third-straight week — was listed as “limited” on the Broncos’ injury report.

Nix was seen applying a heating pad to his lower back during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 29-19 win at Las Vegas. He did not miss a snap in the game.

The Broncos issued an estimated injury report on Thursday, as their work was limited to a walk-through. They had a normal practice Wednesday inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse and will practice again there on Friday, with the work approximating that of a typical Thursday session. The changes are due to the Broncos playing on Monday Night Football this week.

Cornerback Riley Moss was the only Bronco on the 53-player roster listed as not practicing. Moss suffered an MCL injury Sunday.

“There was some thought he could go back in,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said Sunday after the game.

Good news for the Broncos came in the form of Zach Allen being listed as a full participant. Allen missed last Sunday’s game with what was then categorized as a heel issue; his injury is now denoted as one to his ankle.

Allen spent the game in the bench area with a walking boot on his right foot and ankle.

Safety Brandon Jones also was listed with a full practice workload. He has been grappling with an abdomen injury in the last fortnight and missed the Atlanta game as a result of it.

Broncos

Broncos safeties P.J. Locke and Brandon Jones...

Andrew Mason

Broncos safeties are delivering — in part because of past safeties

Sean Payton paid a compliment to his Broncos safeties -- but that meant a shot at their predecessors, which Kareem Jackson noticed.

16 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton says Broncos ‘smart enough’ to not look too far ahead

"I think they're smart enough to understand the margin for error in our league," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday

23 hours ago

Broncos Wil Lutz...

Andrew Mason

Wil Lutz earns another Special Teams Player of the Week award

Wil Lutz is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season after hitting five field goals against Las Vegas.

1 day ago

Broncos WR Devaughn Vele...

Andrew Mason

Devaughn Vele is flourishing; it’s time for the NFL to say ‘hello’ to him

Devaughn Vele is outplaying the expectations that come with being a seventh-round pick, as it looks more obvious Denver got a steal.

2 days ago

Drew Sanders...

Andrew Mason

Drew Sanders returns to the Broncos’ active roster

Drew Sanders has officially made his return, as the Broncos elevated him from the PUP list on Tuesday as his on-ramp period expired.

2 days ago

Greg Dulcich...

Will Petersen

It didn’t take long for ex-Bronco Greg Dulcich to land on a new team

The Broncos released the oft-injured Greg Dulcich, but he didn't make it through waivers; he'll land with the New York Giants

2 days ago

Bo Nix lands on injury report with back issue