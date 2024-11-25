Close
Bo Nix joins Brady, Mahomes, Brees and Rodgers in elite territory

Nov 25, 2024, 2:29 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is keeping some elite company after another solid game on Sunday.

Nix didn’t turn the ball over against the Raiders, threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, and the Broncos rallied in the second half to leave Las Vegas with a 29-19 win.

And while Nix continues to climb the mountain to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, this stat shared by CBS Sports on Monday is getting a lot of attention.

Nix joined Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers in some elite territory. Those are the only other quarterbacks over the last 10 years to have a 10-game stretch in which they combined for 20 or more touchdowns and had two or fewer turnovers.

That’s hard to wrap your mind around. All of those guys are slam-dunk Hall of Famers and some of the best to ever do it. Heck, Brady and Mahomes are basically the only two in the GOAT conversation right now. And Nix is being mentioned in the same breath with all of them for a historic 10-game stretch.

Again, this isn’t just a rookie stat, this is all the top QBs in the NFL.

But speaking of rookie stats, Denver Sports Senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason dug up another cool one about Nix.

As Mason says, that’s the list. It’s only Bo Nix and Dak Prescott who have thrown 15-plus touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions over a 10-game stretch as rookies in league history.

What we’re witnessing from Nix right now is remarkable. His growth within the season deserves a standing ovation, for both Nix and Denver head coach Sean Payton.

It appears the Broncos have finally found their quarterback of the future. And before long, Nix could be in the conversation as one of the best QBs in the NFL.

