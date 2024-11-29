Close
BRONCOS

Riley Moss sidelined from Broncos practice with MCL injury

Nov 29, 2024, 2:15 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Riley Moss was not on the field as the Denver Broncos returned to practice Friday in advance of Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Moss, who suffered an MCL injury late in the first half of last Sunday’s Broncos win at Las Vegas, was also listed as not practicing on Thursday’s estimated injury report, which was issued per NFL rules after the team had a brief walk-through session so that it could let players and coaches go home early to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.

The second-year cornerback — who is tied for the team lead with 8 passes defensed so far this season, sharing the distinction with Pat Surtain II — was the only Broncos player not on the field when practice began.

“There was some thought he could go back in,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said Sunday after Moss’ injury. He did not comment on Moss’ status when given the opportunity during a post-practice press conference Wednesday.

Veteran Levi Wallace replaced Moss against the Raiders.

“Levi’s a pro, man. That’s something we don’t ever have to worry about. He knows the defense like the back of his hand,” safety P.J. Locke said.

“Obviously it sucks having Riley go down, but I think it’s just having that next-man=- up mentality. And Levi is like just the epitome of that, how he come to work and he don’t complain. He’s the star in his role.”

Quarterback Bo Nix, who was listed as limited on the Thursday injury-report estimation, went through paces in the early part of practice that was open to the media.

Defensive end Zach Allen also practiced once again, just five days after spending game day in Allegiant Stadium with a walking boot on his right foot.

