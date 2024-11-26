Broncos missing the playoffs would officially be a disappointment

Before the 2024 NFL season, the playoffs felt like a dream for the Denver Broncos.

Now, we’re realizing this is real life.

After the Broncos rallied to beat the Raiders on Sunday and improve their record to 7-5, the postseason for the first time since 2015 looks like a distinct possibility. In fact, ESPN gives Denver a 63 percent chance to make the dance. They currently hold the No. 7 seed, and their closest challengers in the AFC all have way lower odds.

The Colts have a 23 percent chance, the Dolphins a 20 percent shot and the Bengals sit at just 13 percent.

With those numbers in mind, it’s time to call it like it is. The Broncos missing the playoffs this season would officially be a disappointment.

Sure, Bo Nix is ahead of where we all thought he’d be. By Sunday night, he entered a group that includes Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers. What Nix has done over the last 10 games, combining for more than 20 touchdowns and fewer than two turnovers, is truly historic. That’s why he’s keeping that company, because those four quarterbacks were the only ones to do that over the last 10 years, until Nix joined the club.

But sometimes in life you have to seize opportunities when they present themselves. And boy do the Broncos have a golden opportunity as the calendar flips to December.

Not only do they get the 3-8 Browns on Monday Night Football next week, but then it’s the bye. No one likes a late bye unless you’re rolling along. Then it becomes valuable rest as the final push for the playoffs begins.

After that they can basically land a knock out blow to Indianapolis at home. It’s very realistic the Broncos are 9-5 come the evening of Dec. 15.

The season begins to close with the Chargers on the road on a Thursday, following a curious flex decision, and then a contest at Cincinnati and at home against the Chiefs. Los Angeles is now 7-4 after losing to the Ravens last night, so Denver could still catch them.

And who know what the Bengals will have to play for in Week 17 or Kansas City in Week 18? Cincy might be out of it, the Chiefs might have the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up. Both teams may not roll out their best rosters for very different reasons.

The point is, going 11-6 or at least 10-7 isn’t far fetched at all. That’s almost always good enough to get you into the dance since the NFL expanded the postseason to seven teams in each conference.

While there’s no doubt Nix’s rookie year has been an overwhelming success, getting to a play a bonus game or two would be the cherry on top. The Broncos almost assuredly aren’t winning the Super Bowl this year, but a taste of the postseason would be valuable experience for Nix and the rest of the roster as a championship window begins to open the next few seasons.

Head coach Sean Payton didn’t come to Denver for fun. He came here for success. After all, that’s what he had year in and year out in New Orleans. The man is a winner — and the way he’s been able to overhaul the Broncos poor culture should be applauded.

Yes, they could stub their toe in a game none of us see coming. This locker room is still very young, and the quarterback is a rookie.

But down 13-9 at halftime a couple of days ago in Vegas, things looked dicey. Until the defense, Nix and Courtland Sutton made plays, and the Broncos won by a comfortable 10 points. Payton even said himself that’s not a game they win last year.

You can just sense something in the air in the Mile High City. And it sure smells like the playoffs for the first time in a long time. That needs to be the goal, and coming up short would now be a letdown.