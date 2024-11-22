Close
BRONCOS

Perhaps the Broncos flexed the Chargers game because of the Bengals

Nov 22, 2024, 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

The Broncos game at the Chargers in Week 16 has been flexed, but not in the way most people are accustomed. This isn’t a Sunday afternoon game being moved into primetime that same day. This time around, Denver is becoming the first team in NFL history to agree to move their game to a Thursday night.

It’s a big move, making for a short week of preparation for a divisional matchup. It’s also a road game, making the challenge even bigger. That’s why the Broncos had to approve the move, as it arguably puts the team at a competitive disadvantage.

“It’s a road game anyway, right?” Sean Payton quipped when asked about it on Friday. “I remember this a long time ago, ‘Boys, we’d rather be flexed in than flexed out.'”

To some extent, that’s true. The game is on the road either way and it is a compliment to be flexed into primetime, as it’s a sign that both the Broncos and Chargers are both playing well.

Still, there has to be some method to the madness. Denver had to make the choice for a reason. And the head coach hinted as to why.

“It flexes Cincinnati out, who we play the following week,” Payton added.

Bingo. The Bengals were going to get a mini bye week before hosting Denver. Now, the Broncos will get the extra time to prepare for a game in Cincinnati that could have wild-card implications.

It’s a bit of gamesmanship by Payton and company. It’s a six-day swing in rest, taking three from Cincy and adding three to Denver.

Will the gamble pay off? Time will tell. But the Broncos sacrificed prep for the Chargers for the big change against the Bengals.

