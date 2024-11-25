Sean Payton says Broncos wouldn’t have won this game last year

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton went 0-2 in his first year against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This season, it’s a perfect 2-0.

The Broncos had a huge second half to beat the Raiders by a final score of 29-19 on Sunday. They trailed 13-9 at the break, but rookie QB Bo Nix got going, wide receiver Courtland Sutton caught two touchdowns and the Denver defense forced two turnovers after the break to allow them to pull away.

After the game, Payton spoke glowingly of this year’s squad, noting they’re mentally tougher than the group that went 8-9 in his first season leading the Broncos.

“A year ago, we don’t win that game. It wasn’t our best, but it was good enough. And, we’re onto the next one. We’ll have a lot to clean up, but it was good to handle these guys for a second time,” Payton said.

In fact, it’s the Broncos first ever win in Las Vegas. They had been 0-4 and Allegiant Stadium. And Payton really wanted to hammer home the point they’ve made big improvements from 2023 to 2024.

“I said to them today, ‘our team a year ago doesn’t win this game.’ But this team did. And you build some grit. We won the turnover battle again. We were the better team today,” Payton said.

It could be looked at as a shot at his former QB Russell Wilson, who Payton notably didn’t get along with. Still, he’s happy with Nix, and was asked why he kept saying they wouldn’t win this game last year.

“I’m just talking about this team. I’m not talking about last year. This team’s entirely different,” Payton said.

Yet, Payton did keep talking about this version of the Broncos, before catching himself a bit.

“I’m just talking about what I see with the mental toughness, the grit, the fortitude, how they work. This is an entirely different team from a year ago. And that’s no discredit to last year’s team, just is what it is,” Payton said.

It sure seems like a dig at last year’s Denver’s team, but the fans won’t care. The Broncos are now 7-5 and in firm control of the No. 7 playoff seed in the AFC.

Now, it’s about finishing the job and making the postseason for the first time since 2015. Sean Payton sounds confident this current Broncos team can do that.