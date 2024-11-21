Close
BRONCOS

Bo Nix does something no Broncos rookie QB has since Tim Tebow

Nov 21, 2024, 3:54 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Broncos QB Bo Nix did something on Thursday that no Denver rookie quarterback has accomplished since Tim Tebow.

Nix won NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this year, matching Tebow who pulled off that feat during the 2010 season in Weeks 10 and 16.

Of course, this honor was a no-brainer for Nix to earn, considering he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

As the Broncos tweet above mentions, this is the second week in a row Nix has taken home the award. He’s the first Denver rookie to do that since Knowshon Moreno did it twice in 2009. Moreno captured the honor in Weeks 4 and 5 and Weeks 12-13 during that year.

By now you know Nix was sensational against the Falcons, throwing for more than 300 yards, four touchdowns, completing nearly 85 percent of his throws and having a passer rating of 145. The Broncos smacked Atlanta by a final score of 38-6.

Nix was also the NFL’s Rookie of the Month in October, so the awards are starting to stack up. And like Tebow had a memorable playoff win in orange and blue, Bo Nix is hoping to do the same this season.

The 6-5 Broncos control their own path to the postseason, trying to secure a spot in the dance for the first time since 2015.

