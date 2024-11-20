Bo Nix does something no Broncos rookie QB has ever done

Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his stellar performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s the first time in Broncos history a rookie QB has taken home this honor, meaning Nix just did something the franchise has never seen before.

It’s the latest honor for Nix, after he was named Rookie of the Week last week and Rookie of the Month in October. But those awards are just for rookies, this one today was for the entire AFC in Week 11.

The first rookie QB in franchise history to earn this honor. RT to congratulate QB Bo Nix on being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week‼️ 📰 » https://t.co/a7Aa334bNf pic.twitter.com/h4x7U97LPT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2024

Nix was awesome against Atlanta, going for 307 yards through the air and tossing four touchdowns. He completed 28-33 passes and had a passer rating of 145.0, which was the second highest mark in Broncos history.

Nix is the first Denver player to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week since Jerry Jeudy did it back in 2022. He’s the first Broncos rookie to take home the honor since Phillip Lindsay in 2018, who now hosts “The Drive” with Zach Bye weekdays from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on 104.3 The Fan.

And finally, Nix is the first Broncos QB to win this award since Trevor Siemian did it back in 2016.

There’s no doubt Bo Nix is rolling right now, and so is Denver. At 6-5, the rook could lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. If he keeps playing like this, that will almost certainly become a reality.