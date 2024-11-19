Close
BRONCOS

The path to the postseason is becoming more clear for the Broncos

Nov 19, 2024, 3:25 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos path to the postseason for the first time since 2015 is becoming more clear.

Denver had to beat Atlanta last Sunday, and that’s what they did in an emphatic manner. The Broncos smacked the Falcons 38-6 to improve their record to 6-5 and keep hold of the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

The only bad news was the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins both won. Indy is now 5-6 and the Fins are 4-6. The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, dropping them to 4-7.

With Jim Harbaugh’s squad earning the win on Sunday Night Football and improving to 7-3, it does feel like it’s a four-team race for the final playoff spot. Either the Broncos, Colts, Dolphins or Bengals will be the No. 7 seed when the bracket is finalized.

Luckily, Denver has the inside track. Not only do the have the best record of the four teams, but both Indianapolis (Dec. 15) and Cincinnati (Dec. 28/29) remain on the schedule. Win those two games, and the Broncos will like their chances.

There’s also the fact that before the bye week, Sean Payton, Bo Nix and company have two very winnable games. First up is the Raiders in Las Vegas this weekend, and they’re just 2-8. After that is a Monday Night Football contest with the Browns, also sporting a 2-8 record. The Broncos should enter the bye at 8-5 unless something goes horribly wrong.

As for this weekend, here’s who you should cheer for. Obviously, Denver needs to beat Vegas. After that, a Patriots unlikely win over the Dolphins would be big and the Lions taking care of the Colts (which they should). Cincy has a bye before resuming their schedule on Dec. 1 against the Steelers. Yes, go Russell Wilson and Pittsburgh that day.

There is some scoreboard watching coming up, but the biggest thing to know is if the Broncos keep winning, they’ll make the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50.

The path to the postseason is becoming more clear for the Broncos