BRONCOS

Bo Nix is NFL’s best offensive rookie in October

Oct 31, 2024, 10:32 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

For Bo Nix, it was different in October than it was in his first month as an NFL starting quarterback.

With that came an honor: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. The NFL bestowed the award upon Nix on Thursday morning.

The statistics bear out exactly why Nix got the plaudits for the month.

EPA/PLAY:

  • September: Minus-0.158, 30th of 33 eligible QBs
  • October: Plus-0.131, 19th of 36 eligible QBs

SUCCESS RATE:

  • September: 37.9 percent, 31st of 33 eligible QBs
  • October: 47.2 percent, 18th of 36 eligible QBs

CPOE (completion percentage over expected):

  • September: Minus-4.2 percent, 29th of 33 eligible QBs
  • October: Plus-1.3 percent, 16th of 36 eligible QBs

PASSER RATING:

  • September: 62.5, 31st of 33 eligible QBs
  • October: 102.7, 11th of 36 eligible QBs

COMPLETION PERCENTAGE:

  • September: 60.1 percent, 29th of 33 eligible QBs
  • October: 66.7 percent, 12th of 36 eligible QBs

YARDS PER ATTEMPT:

  • September: 4.8, 32nd of 33 eligible QBs
  • October: 7.1, 19th of 36 eligible QBs

TOUCHDOWN-PASS PERCENTAGE:

  • September: 0.7 percent, 32nd of 33 eligible QBs
  • October: 5.7 percent, 14th of 36 eligible QBs

INTERCEPTION PERCENTAGE:

  • September: 2.9 percent, 23rd of 33 eligible QBs
  • October: 0.8 percent, 10th of 36 eligible QBs

Bo Nix becomes the Broncos’ first Offensive Rookie of the Month in 22 years. The last Bronco to earn that honor was running back Clinton Portis in October 2022. Running back Mike Anderson also was Offensive Rookie of the Month twice during the 2000 season.

Denver has had three Defensive Rookies of the Month since Portis: linebacker D.J. Williams (December 2004), and edge rushers Von Miller (November 2011) and Bradley Chubb (October 2018).

