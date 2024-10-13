Close
Travis Hunter leaves Buffs Big 12 battle with injury

Oct 12, 2024, 10:14 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

BOULDER—Travis Hunter’s Heisman campaign may take a hit on Saturday as the do-it-all star of the Colorado Buffaloes left their battle with Kansas State early due to injury.

The injury appeared to impact Hunter’s shoulder, as he left for the locker room in the second quarter and came back onto the sideline before halftime but then was announced as questionable during the break.

Hunter had just three catches for 26 yards before coming off the field. He also left with the score tied at seven but a long KSU drive when Hunter was off the field had the Wildcats pick up a lead-taking touchdown just before the first half ended.

While Colorado didn’t even play last weekend, the chaos around college football vaulted Hunter’s odds greatly. According to the bookies, Hunter’s chances doubleprevious week without him even taking the field. He was second to just Ashton Jeanty per most bookmakers.

Coming into Saturday, the last time we saw Hunter play, he won a lot of folks over with his Heisman-pose-hitting performance where he caught nine passes for 89 yards with one touchdown while adding a pick on defense. Hunter came into the game against the Wildcats ranking in the top five nationally in receptions (46) and touchdown catches (6) while he’s within the top ten for receiving yards at 561. Hunter also made another interception earlier this season and a game-clinching forced fumble a few weeks back.

This story and Denver Sports will be updated when more is known about Hunter’s injury and the possible severity of it.

