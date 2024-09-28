Travis Hunter breaks out a Heisman celly after another huge play

Travis Hunter may have had his first big Heisman moment last week in stopping Baylor at the goal line for a Colorado overtime win but on this Saturday he broke out the famous trophy’s pose after making yet another huge play against UCF.

Hunter was one of the leaders for the Buffaloes in their surprise huge first half against the Knights, taking a 27-14 lead in the break. It was arguably the best half of the Deion Sanders Era in Boulder. And just like Coach Prime as a player, Hunter was making plays on both sides of the ball in Colorado’s huge effort. Hunter tallied a touchdown for the game’s first score. But the play he made in the early part of the second half in snagging a pick, led to the Heisman celebration.

The play below is what led to Hunter breaking out the pose. He jumped a flat route by diving and taking the ball away from the Knights. Giving Colorado a chance to expand on their three-score lead.

WHAT AN INTERCEPTION BY TRAVIS HUNTER He makes the play and hits the Heisman pose 🔥@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/cF3MLeOpuM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

The Buffaloes didn’t score that time with the ball but had been moving it well all day including on Hunter’s earlier touchdown, which capped an 80-yard drive that started on a Preston Hodge end-zone pick.

Hunter’s big game may vault him higher in the Heisman race, which he surprisingly still kind of a longshot for despite his unique efforts on both sides of the ball. Hunter wasn’t among the favorites but he’s also had the shortest or second-shortest odds for non-quarterback depending on where you look coming into this weekend. So Vegas is still riding with the overwhelming history of this being a quarterback award before considering Hunter beginning the question of what needs to be done for somebody playing 150 snaps a game to win the trophy.

Hunter still has time against UCF, to break his own record and notch a sixth-straight 100-yard receiving game.