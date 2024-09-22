Close
BUFFS

Social media goes nuts as Travis Hunter seals insane Buffs win

Sep 21, 2024, 10:20 PM

Travis Hunter...

Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

BOULDER—Shedeur Sanders tied it and Travis Hunter sealed it—as Colorado rode the back of a miracle comeback to beat Baylor on Saturday.

Sanders’ notched a 43-yard Hail Mary to send the Big 12 opener into overtime. After Colorado scored to start the extra period, Hunter came through with a game-winning goal-line stand. He forced a fumble just as it looked like Baylor was going to tie the game and send it to a second overtime.

Hunter’s defensive efforts, which were highlighted by his game-winning stop, also included two other tackles and help in keeping Baylor’s passing game at 148 yards.

On offense, Hunter’s 130 yards receiving nearly equaled the Bears entire air attack. He tallied 77 of those yards on a clutch second half drive to tie the game up at 24. But those two big catches won’t be remembered the way LaJohntay Wester’s grab or Hunter’s own game-ending stop.

The save by Hunter led to a stream of social media posts from a ton of big names. Dawn Staley, Wale, Chad Johnson, Colorado’s Joel Klatt and Jeremy Bloom and many more just had to say something after they were wow’d

