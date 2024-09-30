Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Travis Hunter shoots up Heisman odds after breaking out pose

Sep 30, 2024, 2:58 PM

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes hits the Heisman Pose after making an interception duri...

Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Only the two top quarterbacks in the country now have better odds at winning the Heisman than Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter.

The wide receiver and defensive back’s odds shot up according to the bookmakers over the weekend with his wild performance in CU’s road upset of UCF.

While Hunter may be the best football player in the country, it’s still rare for a non-quarterback to win the award. Even more uncommon than the non-quarterback-Heisman is a two-way player thriving at this level of football and it’s this notion that may give Hunter a real shot at this year’s award for top player in college ball.

Many of college football’s top voices are all in on Hunter after his Heisman-pose-hitting performance where he caught nine passes for 89 yards with one touchdown while adding a pick on defense. Hunter now ranks in the top five nationally in receptions (46), receiving yards (561) and touchdown catches (6). He also made another interception earlier this season and a game-clinching forced fumble last week.

The bookies have moved Hunter from around 10th in the odds coming into Week 5 to third. And the odds went from a somewhat longshot at +2,000 to right there. Last week had a bunch of quarterbacks as well as Boise State’s star rusher Ashton Jeanty ahead of him, now it’s just the nation’s top two quarterbacks in Miami’s Cam Ward and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. At the same, Milroe is now the favorite from Ward, after beating UGA this weekend.

Post-Week 5 Heisman Odds

Jalen Milroe, Alabama, QB (+200)
Cam Ward, Miami, QB (+500)
Travis Hunter, Colorado WR/CB (+600)
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State, RB (+1,000)
Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee, QB (+1,800)
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon, QB (+1,800)

There hasn’t been somebody who has seriously played both sides of the ball at this high of a level since Champ Bailey in 1998 and even then it wasn’t as full-time as Hunter. But you can go back just one more year to 1997 for something else—the last and only time in modern college football history that a defender won the award, Charles Woodson. Hunter would be the first full-time defender since Woodson to win it—though Woodson did play a limited amount on offense. Should Hunter take the award home, there hasn’t been a true two-way player score the honor since the legendary Ernie Davis in 1961, who was forced to play both sides due to college football’s archaic limited substitution rule at the time.

Buffs

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders ‘loss of words’ with pride after big Buffs win

The Colorado Buffaloes may have scored their most impressive win of the Deion Sanders Era in beating UCF and he shared his pride postgame

2 days ago

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter breaks out a Heisman celly after another huge play

Travis Hunter may have had his first big Heisman moment last week in but on this Saturday he broke out the famous trophy's pose as a celly

2 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

How possible hurricane Helene has impacted CU’s plans for UCF

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have had an interesting week with weather forecasts and it continued on Tuesday

6 days ago

Broncos and Buffs Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Broncos and Buffs providing hope to two fanbases that needed it

On Saturday and Sunday the Broncos and Buffs did what needed to be done, refreshing both fanbases after some ugly losses early in the season

7 days ago

BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 29: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts after catching a ...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter is not among oddsmakers’ favorites for the Heisman

Even more uncommon than a non-QB-Heisman is a two-way player thriving at this level of football and it's this notion that gives Travis Hunter a chance

7 days ago

Travis Hunter...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter has interesting perspective on two plays in CU’s win

Travis Hunter probably doesn't make a game-winning play if he didn't first act as a decoy on Shedeur Sanders' iconic game-tying Hail Mary

9 days ago

Travis Hunter shoots up Heisman odds after breaking out pose