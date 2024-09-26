Close
BRONCOS

How the Broncos will fill the void left by Alex Singleton

Sep 25, 2024, 10:59 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. — When Alex Singleton saw his 2024 season end due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the Denver Broncos didn’t just lose their leading tackler of the last two seasons.

They lost a team captain, too.

The leadership displayed by Singleton since he arrived in Denver two years ago won’t be easily replaced. To be certain, he’ll continue to have a presence as he remains around the team while going through his rehabilitation paces from a surgery expected to take place in a fortnight.

But just as nature abhors a vacuum, so too does a locker room with a leadership void. Eventually, both get filled. Three seasons ago, this happened in the wake of the Broncos’ decision to trade Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. Others such as safety Justin Simmons became more prominent at the time.

The Broncos will miss Singleton. But you’ll see and hear other voices emerge. Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that he isn’t worried about naming a “replacement captain.”

“It’s everyone else picking up the slack in place of him,” Payton said.

Some, like Patrick Surtain II, are already captains. Others may not get the “C” on their jersey, but their leadership will manifest itself.

“I feel like I step up my leadership role even more, losing the presence like that, just rallying behind the whole defense and making sure we on the same page, making sure the standard stays the same, making sure we execute the same way,” Surtain said.

“Losing Alex, it’s gonna be tough, but obviously we got guys stepping in that’s gonna be key components to our defense. We’re looking for them to step in and make plays. So my job increases even more being a leader out there for the team, for sure.”

THE LINEUP CHANGES WITHOUT ALEX SINGLETON

Although the Broncos signed Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham to their practice squad on Wednesday, the immediate options for filling in for Singleton on Sunday against the New York Jets could begin with Kristian Welch, the former Ravens and Packers special-teams contributor who joined the Broncos shortly after the 53-player roster deadline.

Welch played 30 defensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, but did not see any work on that side of the ball in Week 3.

Denver must also figure out who will wear the “green dot” helmet that Singleton donned to receive calls from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on the sideline.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be an inside linebacker, although it usually is, but it will need to be a player expected to be on the field for almost every snap, and someone in the spine of the defense, which typically limits the potential candidates to inside linebackers and safeties.

Replacing Alex Singleton — captain, defensive playcaller and leading tackler — is one of the most difficult processes on the roster.

But it’s the type of move with which the Broncos are becoming increasingly familiar, as his injury assures that the Broncos will see a minimum of 22 man-games missed by starters this season — compared with last year, when they saw 33 for the entire 17-game campaign, 17 of which belonged to wide receiver Tim Patrick.

“Adapt or die,” as the cliché goes. The Broncos have plenty of adapting to do without No. 49 — and scant time in which to do it.

