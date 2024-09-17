Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

0-2 Broncos with eight other teams, but not near top of draft order

Sep 17, 2024, 4:04 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos and eight other NFL teams sit at 0-2 after two weeks, but Denver isn’t near the top of the draft order.

Yes, it’s depressing to be thinking about the 2025 NFL Draft this early in the season, but considering the Broncos have scored just one touchdown in two games, it could be another year of monitoring their position.

“Tankathon” is the site you might want to bookmark, as they track where each team stands after every game. The Broncos join the Bengals, Colts, Titans, Jaguars, Giants, Panthers, Ravens and Rams as squads without a victory.

Some of those, like Cincinnati, Baltimore and Los Angeles are surprising. Others like New York and Carolina are not. Fans hoped Sean Payton and Bo Nix could get off to a faster start this year after a dazzling preseason, but it wasn’t meant to be thus far.

The defense has been good, but the offense has not. Nix and the Broncos managed just six points in a 13-6 defeat to the Steelers last Sunday.

But if the NFL Draft were tomorrow (luckily it’s not), Denver would have the No. 8 overall pick. The tiebreaker is strength of schedule using all 17 opponents the Broncos will play, and that number is pretty high. Denver’s SOS is .618 percent, while only the Rams have a higher number, sitting at .647 percent. This will obviously fluctuate mightily throughout the season, as the sample size is quite small.

As of this moment, the Bengals would have the No. 1 pick (.441 SOS) and the Colts the No. 2 pick (.471 SOS).

If the Broncos can get a win on Sunday at Tampa Bay, this might feel like a moot point. If not, they could be in trouble. Just one team out of 103 to start the season 0-3 since 2002 has made the playoffs. That was the 2018 Houston Texans.

Let’s hope Denver can beat the Buccaneers this weekend, so they don’t have to try to become the second squad in that dubious group to make a postseason rub. If not, draft order will be something we’re watching during another long year.

Broncos

Justin Fields #2 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers...

Jake Shapiro

The Steelers might never give Russell Wilson a chance to start

Two weeks and two road wins for Justin Fields in spelling an injured Russell Wilson has changed everything for the Pittsburgh Steelers

7 hours ago

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph...

Will Petersen

Don’t look now, but Vance Joseph deserves credit for doing his job

In a time where Broncos Country is frustrated, and rightfully so, let's give kudos to a man not always embraced by fans: Vance Joseph

15 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Could Broncos get better offense from crisper pre-snap process?

Sean Payton vowed to look at myriad aspects of the Broncos offense -- and one he might want to examine is the pre-snap process.

17 hours ago

Denver Broncos fans...

Jake Shapiro

Bookies believe Broncos will basically be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 3

The Broncos are off to a bad start, and their hopes of snapping a playoff drought could be all but dashed just three weeks into the season

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

Jake Shapiro

Bo Nix is the worst in recent NFL history at this concerning thing

Not only have the Denver Broncos begun the Bo Nix era with two losses but there's some real red flags with the rookie quarterback

1 day ago

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey...

Andrew Mason

Mike McGlinchey to miss time with MCL sprain

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey will miss time

1 day ago

0-2 Broncos with eight other teams, but not near top of draft order