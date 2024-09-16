Close
BRONCOS

Broncos QB Bo Nix clearly not happy with bad interception in loss

Sep 15, 2024, 6:20 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix had a killer interception in the team’s 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

With Denver down 10-0 and a little more than eight minutes to go in the third quarter, the team needed a spark. They got in the form of a nifty trick play, in which Nix hit wide receiver Josh Reynolds for 49 yards to set the Broncos up with first-and-goal.

Score a touchdown there, and a 10-7 game certainly felt manageable.

Instead, on second-and-goal, Nix threw an inexcusable interception. He stared Courtland Sutton down the whole way and Steelers rookie Cory Trice Jr. had no problem coming up with the first pick of his career. You could feel the air come out of Empower Field at Mile High.

After the game, Nix was asked about what happened on the play, and wasn’t in much of a mood to talk about it.

“Uh, yeah. Dropped back, threw it to the other team,” Nix deadpanned.

That was the entire answer.

Nix eventually got a question about Reynolds, and elaborated a little more on how the interception simply can’t happen in that moment.

“It’s stuff like that, as an offense, you’ve got to get points and you can’t turn the ball over like I did right after that with the momentum. I can sit here and say that, but I’ve just got to go out there and execute better,” Nix said.

Overall, Nix has four interceptions and zero touchdowns in his first two NFL starts. However, the former Oregon star says he’s not doubting himself.

“I’ve got good confidence. I feel like I’ll continue to get better and look in the mirror and see what I can do and evaluate myself,” Nix said.

The Broncos are 0-2 and have scored just one touchdown in Nix’s time as the QB thus far. The interception on Sunday, when momentum was there for the taking, was probably his biggest mistake yet.

And Nix seems to know that.

