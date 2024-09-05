Close
BRONCOS

Russell Wilson is battling an injury again, could factor into Week 1

Sep 5, 2024, 12:54 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

If Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson can’t play in the team’s Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, we might want to put those Week 2 plans on hold.

Of course, that’s when Wilson is supposed to come back to Denver and face the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. It’s a much anticipated return, after Wilson flopped in his two years in the Mile High City and was cut by head coach Sean Payton this offseason. The Broncos took on the largest dead salary cap hit in NFL history in the process.

And although Wilson did win the Steelers starting QB job after a battle with Justin Fields, it’s no sure thing he’ll play on Sunday. Those plans were put in question with unfortunate news coming out on Thursday afternoon.

And as 104.3 The Fan NFL Insider James Palmer added, Wilson was supposed to meet with the media after practice, but didn’t. That was tentatively rescheduled for Friday.

Wilson missed a chunk of training camp dealing with the same calf injury, then had a disastrous preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills. He rebounded against the Detroit Lions in the Steelers final preseason game to earn the starting job.

Look, no one in Broncos Country is rooting for Wilson to get hurt. But they sure as heck are rooting to see him play Week 2 here in Denver, and the Broncos defense to have a big day.

A calf injury coming back fewer than 72 hours before Wilson is supposed to make his Steelers debut isn’t a great sign. And if it lingers, it puts his status against Denver the following week into question as well.

