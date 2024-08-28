Russell Wilson named Steelers starter, on track to face Broncos

Russell Wilson is now firmly a collision course with a rematch with his old team.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin named Wilson the team’s starter for its Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, officially ending a competition between the former Denver Broncos quarterback and Justin Fields that had been tilted toward Wilson throughout the summer.

“It was a difficult decision, but not difficult in a negative way, to be quite honest with you. It was difficult in a positive way,” Tomlin told Pittsburgh-area media Thursday. “The decision was difficult because of what they’re capable of doing. The decision was difficult because of how they’ve conducted themselves — as opposed to the things that they fall short in in terms of capabilities or negative conduct.”

Mike Tomlin explains his decision to officially name Russell Wilson QB 1 pic.twitter.com/nud25VZGSj — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) August 28, 2024

Tomlin previously said he would announce a starting quarterback after Pittsburgh completed its practices this week.

RUSSELL WILSON HAD AN UP-AND-DOWN PRESEASON

Russell Wilson struggled in the Steelers’ preseason opener, absorbing three sacks. But he fared better in the final preseason game last Saturday in Detroit, guiding Pittsburgh to a touchdown in his only drive.

The Broncos face Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener on Sep. 19 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver went 11-19 in games started by Wilson during his two seasons after the Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson struggled in his first season with the Broncos, a 5-12 disaster that saw then-coach Nathaniel Hackett sacked after 15 games. Under Sean Payton last year, Wilson improved many of his numbers. But his penchant for drifting and spinning into sacks hindered offensive consistency to the point where an exasperated Payton finally benched Wilson after 15 games.

The Broncos released Wilson in March, eating a whopping $85 million of dead salary-cap space to do so. Wilson counts $53 million against the Broncos’ cap this year.

Effectively, the Broncos are paying him to play for Pittsburgh — and play against them in Week 2.