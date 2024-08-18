Russell Wilson sacked three times in Steelers preseason debut

One shouldn’t make too much of preseason debuts. Yes, sometimes they offer a harbinger of what is to come. But they also can deceive.

But when that opening act affirms something already evident, it’s notable.

And that brings us to Russell Wilson, the former Denver Broncos quarterback who stepped under center in a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Making his preseason debut in black and gold, Wilson was sacked on each of the Steelers’ first three possessions.

By the end of the first quarter, the Steelers had minus-5 passing yards — because the 16 yards accumulated on four completions — in four attempts — were more than outweighed by the yardage lost in sacks.

Eventually, the Steelers offense found its footing. Russell Wilson completed four of his six second-quarter attempts for 31 yards. He guided Pittsburgh into scoring range once, but Chris Boswell missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt, ending the threat.

THE SACK PROCLIVITY OF RUSSELL WILSON DROVE SEAN PAYTON BATTY

Last year, Russell Wilson had a habit of spinning or drifting into sacks, which is part of what led Sean Payton to dissatisfaction with the veteran quarterback — and the eventual decision to bench him after 15 games.

The Broncos allowed 45 sacks last year while Wilson was their starting quarterback. Pro Football Focus’ metrics credited just 15 to the Broncos’ protection, led by their offensive line — leaving 66.7 percent of them on the quarterback.

Last week, the Broncos didn’t allow a sack, something Sean Payton pointed out in the immediate aftermath of the 34-30 preseason-opening win at Indianapolis.

Russell Wilson was sacked 3 times for 21 yards in losses. His four completions were for 16 yards. Thus, minus-5 passing yards. The sacks — often on the QB — were part of what drove Sean Payton batty and why the Broncos absorbed $85M in dead cap over two years to move on. https://t.co/0kBdRaMoSa — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 17, 2024

Payton made the change at quarterback believing that another option would improve the Broncos’ sack rate and keep the offense on schedule. Wilson is a higher-variance quarterback whose ability to extend can set up some splash plays — but also leave the team in long-yardage situations.

That helped bring an early end to Wilson’s tenure in Denver. And in Pittsburgh, he looks to be the same quarterback he was in the Mile High City.