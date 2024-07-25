Close
BRONCOS

Russell Wilson is already dealing with an injury at Steelers camp

Jul 25, 2024, 12:25 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is already dealing with an injury at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

Wilson missed the team’s Thursday practice due to a calf issue. His role was filled by former Bears QB Justin Fields, who could be coming for Wilson’s job as the starter sooner rather than later.

Mike Tomlin calling Wilson “day-to-day” is a positive sign for him getting back on the field sooner rather than later, but calf issues can linger. It’ll be worth monitoring how quickly Wilson can get back.

The Broncos, of course, cut Wilson this offseason and took on the largest dead cap hit in NFL history. It added up to $85 million, something that will be spread over two seasons. Denver is taking the larger of the two hits this year, good for $53 million.

Wilson landed with the Steelers where it sounds like Tomlin wants him to start, but with Fields waiting in the wings when needed.

Wilson played 15 games with the Broncos in each of his only two seasons in Denver. In 2022 he missed one contest with a hamstring injury and another with a concussion. In 2023 he was benched for a “spark” in Jarrett Stidham, after a contract adjustment negotiation gone horribly wrong.

The Steelers are visiting Empower Field at Mile High in Week 2, and it’s largely expected Wilson will get booed heavily by Broncos Country. That is if he’s on the field, as this new injury will be monitored in Denver and across the NFL as the summer rolls on.

