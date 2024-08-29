Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Buffs unveil new Prime-inspired uniforms ahead of season debut

Aug 29, 2024, 4:25 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

CU Buffs new uniforms...

(Photo by Jake Shapiro / Denver Sports)

(Photo by Jake Shapiro / Denver Sports)

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes will be sporting a full set of new uniforms this year after almost a decade in their old duds and this new look got a lot of input from their fashion icon coach Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime said back in January when talking about a new version of his Nike Air Diamond Turfs that it would inspire how CU would look.

“We’re happy with our newfound relationship with Nike and what they’ve done for this school,” Sanders said in January. “The new uniforms for next season are phenomenal they (the shoes) match the uniforms as well. All the skill position players will be wearing those cleats as well as the tennis shoe version. It’s going to be good.”

Before the season-opener against North Dakota State players leaked the new uniforms on their Instagram. True to Prime’s word they appear to match the shoes he made famous. They’re almost Saints-y with black being primary and gold for numbers and white as the outlines.

“Uniforms don’t win or lose games, it helps provoke selling more merchandise but everywhere we’ve gone we’ve enhanced the look,” Sanders said earlier this fall. “These kids are going to have a wonderful look.”

Sanders then said his signature line, when you look good, you feel good and when you feel good, you play good.

“Heavy-hand,” Sanders said of his input on the uniforms earlier this month.

In 2023, CU rocked different combinations of old uniforms and some very basic new looks as they tried to freshen things up for their style icon coach. Colorado hasn’t had a full set of new uniforms since 2015, which is when they dropped the current set you see in College Football 25.

Outside a few special releases mainly last year, the Buffaloes have been in black, silver or white tops with those three colors and gold as pants colors. They also had black, gold, silver and white helmets. Those jerseys are associated mainly with the 2016 “Rise” season.

Colorado has had a long-standing relationship with Nike and is one of the company’s signature “test schools” mainly due to the Buffaloes work on the track and in cross country. The football brand’s refresh in 2016 was done very tastefully to honor CU’s rich history.

We don’t yet know what the away will look like or the multiple helmets and alternates that are sure to come.

Buffs

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garop...

Jake Shapiro

LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes are live-tweeting Buffs hype

The Buffs hype machine rolls and their Thursday kickoff against North Dakota State University drew a lot of eyes, including some famous ones

1 hour ago

Jordan Seaton #77 of the Colorado Buffaloes blocks during their spring game at Folsom Field...

Jake Shapiro

Public bettors are putting a lot of cash on the Colorado Buffaloes

Many folks are bucking the bigwigs at sportsbooks and are betting that the Colorado Buffaloes will make and win the College Football Playoff

1 day ago

Deion Sanders...

James Merilatt

Coach Prime is right; the Post crossed a line with name calling

While most of the Denver Post columnist's monikers were harmless, one in particular was beyond the scope of what should be acceptable

2 days ago

NEW YORK CITY, NY - DECEMBER 10: 2016 Heisman Trophy winner University of Louisville quarterback La...

Jake Shapiro

Public money pours in on Shedeur Sanders to win the Heisman

Many believe that when this football season ends Shedeur Sanders will etch his name next to Rashaan Salaam's as winners of the Heisman Trophy

6 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN experts do not have CU Buffs making a bowl game this fall

CSU and Air Force go bowling and the CU Buffs miss out again, that's how one ESPN expert sees the college football season going

7 days ago

Warren Sapp CU...

Will Petersen

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp vows to fix the bad run defense at CU

"I did see last year, before I turned the TV off, we couldn't stop the run. That won't happen with me," CU analyst Warren Sapp told the media

16 days ago

Buffs unveil new Prime-inspired uniforms ahead of season debut