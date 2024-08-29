Buffs unveil new Prime-inspired uniforms ahead of season debut

The Colorado Buffaloes will be sporting a full set of new uniforms this year after almost a decade in their old duds and this new look got a lot of input from their fashion icon coach Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime said back in January when talking about a new version of his Nike Air Diamond Turfs that it would inspire how CU would look.

“We’re happy with our newfound relationship with Nike and what they’ve done for this school,” Sanders said in January. “The new uniforms for next season are phenomenal they (the shoes) match the uniforms as well. All the skill position players will be wearing those cleats as well as the tennis shoe version. It’s going to be good.”

Before the season-opener against North Dakota State players leaked the new uniforms on their Instagram. True to Prime’s word they appear to match the shoes he made famous. They’re almost Saints-y with black being primary and gold for numbers and white as the outlines.

“Uniforms don’t win or lose games, it helps provoke selling more merchandise but everywhere we’ve gone we’ve enhanced the look,” Sanders said earlier this fall. “These kids are going to have a wonderful look.”

Sanders then said his signature line, when you look good, you feel good and when you feel good, you play good.

“Heavy-hand,” Sanders said of his input on the uniforms earlier this month.

In 2023, CU rocked different combinations of old uniforms and some very basic new looks as they tried to freshen things up for their style icon coach. Colorado hasn’t had a full set of new uniforms since 2015, which is when they dropped the current set you see in College Football 25.

Outside a few special releases mainly last year, the Buffaloes have been in black, silver or white tops with those three colors and gold as pants colors. They also had black, gold, silver and white helmets. Those jerseys are associated mainly with the 2016 “Rise” season.

Colorado has had a long-standing relationship with Nike and is one of the company’s signature “test schools” mainly due to the Buffaloes work on the track and in cross country. The football brand’s refresh in 2016 was done very tastefully to honor CU’s rich history.

We don’t yet know what the away will look like or the multiple helmets and alternates that are sure to come.