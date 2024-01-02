CU Buffs announce plans for new football uniforms in 2024

Deion Sanders second season leading the Colorado Buffaloes is going to look a lot different than Year 1, and that’s a guarantee. The Buffs are slated to update their look in 2024 and wear new uniforms.

CU rocked different combinations of old uniforms and some very basic new looks in 2023 as they tried to freshen things up for their style icon coach. And it’s that coach’s past contribution to the lexicon that may be inspiring Colorado’s next set of uniforms, at least according to Prime. In November, Sanders hinted that Colorado would be getting new jerseys inspired by the Nike Air Diamond Turf cleats that are heavily associated with his Prime Time playing career.

Since Sanders is back at Nike, those shoes are making a comeback.

“Yes, that may be in the works, the black and white are the original, put a little gold check on it, and we’re good. It will happen, it’s going to happen soon,” Sanders said of a CU color version of the shoe late last year. “We’re happy with our newfound relationship with Nike and what they’ve done for this school. The new uniforms for next season are phenomenal they (the shoes) match the uniforms as well. All the skill position players will be wearing those cleats as well as the tennis shoe version. It’s going to be good.”

Buffs, we’re getting some new threads this season so we want to know what your favorite uniform combo was from last year 👀 pic.twitter.com/iFhm5U5zBj — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) January 2, 2024

Colorado hasn’t had a full set of new uniforms since 2015, which is when they dropped the current set. Outside a few special releases mainly this year, the Buffaloes have been in black, silver or white tops with those three colors and gold as pants colors. They also had black, gold, silver and white helmets. Those jerseys are associated mainly with the 2016 Rise season.

Colorado has had a long-standing relationship with Nike and is one of the company’s signature “test schools” mainly due to the Buffaloes work on the track and in cross country. The football brand’s refresh in 2016 was done very tastefully to honor CU’s rich history.

Prime will have a lasting impact on the Buffs for many reasons, but one of the most visible may be whatever CU’s new look will be for the coming years.