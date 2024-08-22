What Bo Nix did to become the Broncos QB1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The official ascension of Bo Nix to the top line of the Denver Broncos depth chart came without fanfare and with the air of spontaneity. That was an appropriate way for the news to reach the world.

There was no team meeting at which Payton proclaimed the first-round rookie as his QB1 for Week 1. Nor were there pre-planned social-media posts trumpeting Nix becoming the third of six 2024 first-round rookie quarterbacks to be named as the starter, with J.J. McCarthy injured and Michael Penix and Drake Maye likely looking at more incubation on the bench.

Instead, the news reached the world with a simple picture and a post on the social-media service formerly known as Twitter that followed Payton making the announcement in the opening statement of his press conference.

“I haven’t told the rest of the team yet because I’m not going to spend meetings with the rest of the team on every one of these other positions,” Payton said.

When Sean Payton told media about deciding on Bo Nix for Week 1, he said that he didn’t tell the team in a meeting — just the QBs. “I haven’t told the rest of the team yet because I’m not going to spend meetings with the rest of the team on every one of these other positions.” pic.twitter.com/KigjCgN10g — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 22, 2024

Thus, most Broncos players learned of the announcement in a similar fashion as you did. But based on their comments after preseason games against the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, it was clear that most who were in the huddle with Nix knew.

“I mean, they’ve kind of seen this coming, to some degree,” Payton said.

WHAT SEPARATED BO NIX FROM THE REST OF THE BUNCH

It came in part because of the accumulation of work over training camp and the preseason.

“The larger body of work,” Payton said as he began a response to a question posed about how No Nix separated himself from Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Payton concluded his answer by returning to that point.

But there were some singular moments that adhered to the memory. Take the first completion Nix had in the preseason opener at Indianapolis. Nix steps forward and to his left at a sign of pressure, keeps his eyes forward and after spotting Sutton near the left sideline, fires an off-platform dart that turned third-and-10 into a 22-yard gain, launching the first of six scoring drives Nix had during his seven preseason series to date.

A week later, Nix’s move to his left to set up a touchdown pass to Javonte Williams earned Payton’s postgame praise — even though an instant-replay review nullified the play because Nix’s feet and the football were beyond the line of scrimmage.

And thus, it was what Payton said in between the citations of the “body of work” that resonated.

“I would say, a lot of the off- schedule, movement throws,” Payton said, “and I think he’s been consistent.”

What separated Bo Nix from the other Broncos QBs to earn him the No. 1 job? “The larger body of work,” Sean Payton said. “… I would say, a lot of the off-schedule, movement throws, and I think he’s been consistent … It’s some of the things that he’s been able to do pretty… pic.twitter.com/nuAGxkxGUw — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 21, 2024

That represents a blend with which Payton could find success: the steadiness to function well within play structure and the dynamism to flourish beyond it. Last year with Russell Wilson, the Broncos only had the latter — which ensured that the Broncos’ offense tended to move in fits and starts, and not with any consistency.

“It’s some of the things that he’s been able to do pretty quickly, his arm strength down the field,” Payton said. “You know, all the things when we evaluated him, you know, you kind of trust your instincts.”

And in Payton’s estimation, it’s more than just Nix fitting the offensive scheme.

“I had received a text the other day from someone, a reporter that just said, ‘It’s the perfect scheme fit. And I responded, ‘You know, I get that, but a good quarterback’s the perfect scheme fit anywhere.’

“There’s certain narratives that people will hold onto relative to what they saw pre-draft.”

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

MEANWHILE, JARRETT STIDHAM COMES UP SHORT

“It’s not really a reflection on Jarrett or even Zach,” Payton said.

But for Stidham, this moment likely represents a fork in the road in his career — because the second chance to be an NFL starter now slipped away. He went into the 2020 offseason in New England as the putative successor to Tom Brady, but failed to do enough to beat out Cam Newton, at the time a fading veteran brought in to give the Patriots a viable option if Stidham failed to launch. Newton ranked 24th of 32 eligible quarterbacks in EPA/play that season, and in the following offseason ,the Pats drafted Mac Jones in the first round. With that, Stidham’s window in New England closed.

Four years later, he had another chance — alhough Nix’s draft status meant that becoming a starter would likely be temporary. But Stidham would have the opportunity to re-establish himself as a viable starter, which could lead to further opportunities and a potential contract with an eight-figure average annual value — similar to what Sam Darnold signed in Minnesota.

It slipped away bit by bit. A pair of interceptions in preseason games weren’t Stidham’s fault, but did keep him from success in what is often cited by coaches as the primary metric: guiding the offense to scores.

But Nix accumulated confidence, while Stidham seemed to buckle, rarely taking the opportunity for splash plays. Boldness might have served Stidham better, but he was, for the most part, steady. And steady wasn’t going to be enough when Nix was capable of operating beyond structure and with flair.

“Stiddy will be a great resource for [Nix],” Payton said.

But Stidham wanted more. And this might have been his last chance for it.