Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Simulation projects Broncos to have No. 3 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

May 31, 2024, 5:49 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos hopefully picked their quarterback of the future in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But could QB be a tempting option again in 2025?

Well, if ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is to believed, head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton could have some tough decisions to make next spring.

The model went through 10,000 simulations of the upcoming season and projects the Broncos to land the No. 3 pick in next year’s draft. That would likely mean a record of 4-13 or 5-12 this year.

According to the computer, Denver has a 12.4 percent to chance to earn the No. 1 overall selection. That jumps to 50.9 percent to pick in the top-5 and a staggering 77.1 percent to be in the top-10.

The New England Patriots finished with best odds to land the top pick at 21.9 percent, while the Carolina Panthers were second with a 20.8 percent chance.

The games are played on the field, not with computers, but this is a significant sample size in terms of simulations. The Broncos have a tough schedule on paper, including playing three of their first four games on the road.

Rookie Bo Nix is going to take plenty of snaps, and there could certainly be some growing pains. Even though he was taken No. 12 overall, Nix was the sixth QB off the board last month. Payton likes him, but he’ll get thrown into the fire with a Denver roster that PFF ranks worst in the NFL.

And if it does indeed work out this way, Payton and Paton are going to have some hard choices to make. If Nix shows flashes, they might be tempted to take the best player on the board.

But if he doesn’t, another rookie could roll into town around this time next year with a high selection.

Broncos

attempted tackle by Nik Bonitto #42 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

PFF grades the Broncos as the worst roster in the NFL

Despite taking a step forward in Sean Payton's first year many expect the Broncos to go back in 2024 and PFF is just the latest to join in

6 hours ago

Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham Orphan Dogs Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Stidham, Williams and Elliss among standouts at Thursday’s OTA

A backup quarterback, a running back on the mend and a rookie edge rusher were among those who flashed at Thursday's practice

12 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix Broncos QB...

Andrew Mason

Don’t make too much of the Broncos QB rotation

Sean Payton has used Bo Nix at quarterback during both of the Broncos OTAs seen by media. But that's not intentional.

14 hours ago

Broncos center Alex Forsyth...

Andrew Mason

QB isn’t the only position the Broncos are rotating

The Broncos are mixing it up at position other than QB during OTAs, rotating their centers -- including Alex Forsyth -- during offseason work.

21 hours ago

Broncos Hard Knocks...

Will Petersen

Broncos not picked for ‘Hard Knocks’ despite NFL having the option

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Thursday, saying the NFL is going with the Bears instead of the Broncos on Hard Knocks

1 day ago

Audric Estimé...

Andrew Mason

Broncos rookie RB Audric Estimé undergoes knee procedure

Fifth-round pick Audric Estimé underwent a recent knee scope and will miss the remainder of OTAs, but should be back by training camp.

1 day ago

Simulation projects Broncos to have No. 3 pick in 2025 NFL Draft