PFF grades the Broncos as the worst roster in the NFL

Despite taking a step forward in year one of Sean Payton many expect the Denver Broncos to take a step back before progressing again and Pro Football Focus (PFF) is just the latest to be low on the 2024 squad.

The site released its ranking of all 32 NFL rosters along with a look at strengths, weaknesses, X-factors and rookies to watch this week. In it, each team’s player grades from last year or from college were shared and it pushed the Broncos to the bottom of the barrel.

Up top for best rosters were the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. Given it would be a disappointment to any of those fan bases if those teams missed the playoffs and where the Broncos sit would make them a shocking playoff team, it’s fair to say where those five teams are is a different class than Denver.

Rebuilding or not, the Broncos caboose the list which shows the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals rounding out the worst five.

In their summary of the Broncos and if they can achieve more than their 5.5 win projection from Vegas, PFF details:

While Bo Nix seems to be set up nicely for success, Denver’s style of offense will struggle to keep up if the defense digs them into a hole. This offense isn’t built to play from behind. Unless several members across the defense step up in a big way, the team will struggle to make much noise in what is expected to once again be a strong AFC.

As is known across Broncos Country, Nix’s development from Pac-12 star at Oregon to starting quarterback in the NFL will be the primary storyline of the season. PFF notes that drafting fellow Duck Troy Franklin, who has a chance to get serious snaps, should make things a bit easier on Nix’s transition. As too will Payton’s scheme which is based on many of the same quick reads he had in the playbook in Eugene.

Helping Nix will be the Broncos offense line which graded out to be the team’s strength. Even with starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III gone, the Broncos still feature a budding Quinn Meinerz and a trusted tackle duo in Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. There’s also veteran Ben Powers. The only question on the line is who will Nix get the snaps from?

It’s not the rookie quarterback with a 93 grade in his final college season that is dropping the Broncos so low, it’s the team’s defense. The Vance Joseph-led group famously got dog-walked in Miami but rode some hot turnover luck into a respectable stretch midseason. Overall, the unit has Pat Surtain II but that’s about it. In that game against the Dolphins, the team was without Justin Simmons, and there has been a noticeable drop off every time the safety missed time in the last few years. Simmons is now no longer a Bronco and that might be the biggest sign of coming struggles. Denver also lost Josey Jewell from the already subpar unit and still lacks a real threat on the edge.

It should be no surprise that PFF is low on the Broncos but the hint that they could be the worst team in the NFL is notable.