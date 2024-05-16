Close
BRONCOS

NFL releases Denver Broncos schedule for 2024 season

May 15, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

We already knew some of the the Denver Broncos’ schedule for the 2024 NFL season including the team’s first two games, but now the whole thing is here!

The highlights start with the Broncos opener in Seattle which could feature Bo Nix’s goes back to the Pacific Northwest—where he played college ball at Oregon, that is if he’s named the team’s starter for Week 1. Another big game comes in Week 2 when Russell Wilson returns to Broncos Country for Denver’s home opener. One more big homecoming of sorts happens on Thursday Night Football Week 7 when Sean Payton and the Broncos visit the Saints—where he coached for a long time and won a Super Bowl.

There’s also the two matchups with the reigning champion Chiefs, in Week 10 on the road and maybe a break since they may have clinched by then, in Week 18 in Denver. Fans will of course be tuned in for the Raiders in Week 5 and Week 12. The toughest games of the season may be the team’s trips to Baltimore and Cincinnati in Weeks 9 and 17.

The NFL released each team’s full schedule on Wednesday, here’s the Broncos schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 8 at Seattle Seahawks, 2:05 p.m. CBS

Week 2: Sept 15 vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 2:25 p.m. CBS

Week 3: Sept. 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 11 a.m. FOX

Week 4: Sept. 29 at New York Jets, 11 a.m. FOX

Week 5: Oct. 6 vs Las Vegas Raiders, 2:05 p.m. FOX

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m. CBS

Week 7: Oct. 17 (Thursday) at New Orleans Saints, 6:15 p.m. Amazon Prime

Week 8: Oct. 27 vs Carolina Panthers, 2:25 p.m., CBS

Week 9: Nov. 3 at Baltimore Ravens, 11 a.m. CBS

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs, 11 a.m. CBS

Week 11: Nov. 17 vs Atlanta Falcons, 2:05 p.m. FOX

Week 12: Nov. 24 at Las Vegas Raiders, 2:05 p.m. CBS

Week 13: Dec. 2 (Monday) vs Cleveland Browns, 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Dec. 15 vs Indianapolis Colts, 2:25 p.m. CBS

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m. FOX

Week 17: Dec. 28/29 at Cincinnati Bengals TBD

Week 18: Jan. 4/5 vs Kansas City Chiefs TBD

Broncos 2024 preseason schedule:

Week 1: @ Colts (Sun. Aug. 11, 11 a.m.)
Week 2: vs Packers (Sun. Aug. 18, 6 p.m.)
Week 3: vs Cardinals (Sun. Aug. 25, 2:30 p.m.)

More things to point out is that the Broncos only have two primetime games this season a big change up from years years ago. Also, they won’t play on Christmas or Christmas Eve for the first time in a few years. And Denver has a very late bye week.

