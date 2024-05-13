Close
INSIDE THE NUGGETS

Jamal Murray hits 55-footer to end wild Nuggets finish to first half

May 12, 2024, 7:20 PM | Updated: 8:56 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets took a 64-49 lead into the break of Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves thanks to an insane sequence from the Mile High City crew.

Anthony Edwards hit a three-pointer with 47 seconds left to cut Denver’s lead to seven. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope answered with 20 seconds left. Then Minny dribbled it out to get a last shot but lost it to a Nikola Jokic steal. He quickly threw it up the court for a Michael Porter Jr. jam. The two scores with 1.1 seconds left felt like a great ending to the half.

Then, getting greedy the Wolves threw the ball toward the Nuggets end in hopes of a last-ditch shot—Jamal Murray stole it, hoisted it and cashed it. The Blue Arrow struck from 55 feet in the face of the TNT broadcast to put the Nuggets back up 15 heading into the second half.

The 8-0 run in the final 20 seconds of the first half in Game 4, increased the Nuggets win probability by over 12%—sitting at 88.5% at the break. Given it’s basically a must-win game to answer the Wolves back by taking two games on the road, the moment could end as one of the best in Denver history.

The Nuggets are trying to become just the fifth team since 1984 to overcome a 2-0 series deficit when losing both the first two games at home. All the four teams to pull the comeback prior have won Games 3 and 4—and the record of those teams on a 2-0 hole goes from 4-22 after Game 3 to 4-2 after Game 4.

The big bucket from Murray was the starring moment in the second-biggest Nuggets run of the night. They had a 26-4 spurt late in the first quarter led by Jokic who had an awesome first half of 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

For Murray, it’s been a big response in the Twin Cities after his rough Game 2 in Denver.

