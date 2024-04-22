Close
BRONCOS

Broncos trade for Zach Wilson

Apr 22, 2024, 12:40 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Zach Wilson is headed to the Denver Broncos.

The former No. 2 overall pick — who struggled in three years with the New York Jets — will join the Broncos’ quarterback room as part of a swap of late-round picks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the move.

The cost of acquiring Zach Wilson was moving down from the No. 207 overall pick — in Round 6 — to the No. 256 slot in Round 7. The pick the Broncos landed in the deal is the next-to-last pick in the draft.

With a difference of 7.6 points of draft capital in the Jimmy Johnson value chart, effectively Wilson is being traded for the equivalent of the 209th pick — a late sixth-round slot. That’s a massive fall for a quarterback who ascended with a brilliant season at Brigham Young during the 2020 COVID-19-impacted season, soared to a draft spot one place behind Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville, and then ultimately lost his job to Aaron Rodgers, only to get it back when Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon, then lost it again.

Zach Wilson will join Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci in the Broncos quarterback room.

This doesn’t necessarily take the Broncos out of the mix for a quarterback early in Thursday’s NFL Draft. But it does give the Broncos another arm in the barn if they can’t either make a move to pick a QB they want, or don’t like the value on quarterbacks at their draft spots.

