BRONCOS

The Broncos make it official with veteran cornerback signed to deal

Apr 22, 2024, 2:03 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos need cornerback help, so on Monday afternoon, they did something about.

After setting up a visit earlier this month, veteran corner Levi Wallace put pen to paper with the orange and blue.

Wallace has 12  interceptions in six NFL seasons. He played the first four of his career in Buffalo and then the last two in Pittsburgh. Wallace has started 70 of the 83 games he’s appeared in, including nine each of the last two years with the Steelers.

Wallace had four interceptions for Pittsburgh in 2022 and two more last year. He was credited with defending 24 passes in his two seasons in black and yellow. Wallace is a former undrafted signing by the Bills out of Alabama in 2018.

The Broncos definitely had a need at cornerback, and have even been linked to a couple prospects in the first-round of NFL mock drafts. Of course, there’s Pat Surtain II on the roster, but after that it’s a lot of questions.

Ja’Quan McMillian showed some promise in 2023, and the team has high hopes for Riley Moss, who was a third-round pick last year that Denver traded up to get. Damarri Mathis remains on the roster as well, but he’s flashed more problems than skill in his time on the field.

Cornerback was certainly a priority, and Wallace will attempt to fill a big hole. He has plenty of starting experience, and can go get the football.

The Broncos will likely take a corner at some point in the NFL Draft, but adding Wallace might rule out that happens in Round 1.

