Report: Broncos hosting free agent CB with 12 interceptions for visit

The Denver Broncos need help at cornerback next season, and perhaps the answer is visiting team headquarters on Friday.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, former Steelers and Bills cornerback Levi Wallace will make a trip to the UC Health Training Center.

Source: Free agent CB Levi Wallace is visiting the #Broncos tomorrow. Wallace has 12 career INTs and 54 PBUs with the #Bills and #Steelers.

As Schultz mentions, Wallace has 12 interceptions in six NFL seasons. He played the first four of his career in Buffalo and then the last two in Pittsburgh. Wallace has started 70 of the 83 games he’s appeared in, including nine each of the last two years with the Steelers.

Wallace had four interceptions for Pittsburgh in 2022 and two more last year. He was credited with defending 24 passes in his two seasons in black and yellow. Wallace is a former undrafted signing of the Bills out of Alabama in 2018.

The Broncos definitely have a need at cornerback, and have even been linked to a couple prospect in the first-round of NFL mock drafts. Of course, there’s Pat Surtain II on the roster, but after that it’s a lot of questions.

Ja’Quan McMillian showed some promise in 2023, and the team has high hopes for Riley Moss, who was a third-round pick last year that Denver traded up to get. Damarri Mathis remains on the roster as well, but he’s flashed more problems than skill in his time on the field.

Cornerback is certainly a priority in the coming months, and Wallace could fill a big hole. He has plenty of starting experience, and can go get the football.

The Broncos will likely take a corner at some point in the draft, but adding Wallace might rule out that happens in Round 1.

