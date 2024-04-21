Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets use massive run to topple scrappy Lakers in Game 1

Apr 20, 2024, 8:58 PM | Updated: 9:17 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—It was another back-and-forth game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers as been the case for some time now, the Mile High City crew pulled away in the second half to win Game 1 114-103.

It was the ninth-straight win for the Nuggets over the Lakers, including last year’s sweep in the Western Conference Finals—while most of those games have come down to crunch time. And there were more signs of a Denver domination during the first 48 minutes of this year’s first-round series.

Denver was actually down 12 in the second quarter of the game before Michael Porter Jr. finally got a triple to cash. It broke the dam for the Denver, who sped to a 52-29 extended stretch to finish the second and through the third quarter, highlighted by an 8-0 run at the start and a 13-0 run at the end.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had some massive moments, firing up the Ball Arena crowd with four three-pointers in the third quarter including a game-tying and big lead-expanding shots.

LeBron James was phenomenal in the first half, efforting for 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds, while Anthony Davis matched soon-to-be league MVP Nikola Jokic for quite a while. AD finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. The two Lakers stars took advantage of two early fouls on Arron Gordon and Peyton Watson to punish the Nuggets’ smaller defenders. But D’Angelo Russell’s struggles on both sides of the floor was very beneficial for Denver, D’Lo shot six-for-20.

Jokic was able to out do the opposition’s stars, going for 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Jokic was the leader of Denver’s biggest battle win, 49-40 on the glass.

The Nuggets got another 22 points and 10 assists from Jamal Murray while KCP totaled 12 points and MPJ finished with 19.

This gave the Lakers a chance to throw their best punch, which they did likely throw in the early stages of the game. And yet the Nuggets not only responded but connivingly won Game 1.

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets pts up a shot against Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles La...

Jake Shapiro

Gru’s Your Daddy: Nikola Jokic makes the Lakers his Minions again

Nikola Jokic, played the hero of Gru for the Denver Nuggets again as he villainized the Los Angeles Lakers for a ninth-straight victory

28 minutes ago

Nikola Jokic trailer...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic is a star in hilarious movie trailer for “Despicable Me 4”

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is becoming more comfortable being an NBA star, and a new movie trailer that dropped on Saturday is hilarious

11 hours ago

Coban Porter...

Jake Shapiro

MPJ testifies as Coban Porter gets max sentence for fatal crash

Coban Porter, a younger brother of Michael Porter Jr., was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for killing a woman in a drunken car crash

1 day ago

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets waves to fans during the Denver Nuggets victory parade ...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets watched play-in game together, sharing Serbian liquor

The Denver Nuggets are absolutely locked in but Nikola Jokic knows being focused can mean reflection and bonding as well, enjoying rakija

3 days ago

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Nikola Jokic #15 and Jamal M...

Jake Shapiro

How the Nuggets beat LeBron and the Lakers again in the playoffs

The Denver Nuggets path to repeat starts with a heavyweight bout against the longtime rival Los Angeles Lakers, this is how the teams matchup

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic aLeBron James...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic shows LeBron James love ahead of playoff rematch

"I really appreciate and really respect him. I think he's a really good basketball player," Nikola Jokic said of facing LeBron James

3 days ago

Nuggets use massive run to topple scrappy Lakers in Game 1