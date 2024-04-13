Kris Bryant leaves Rockies game in Toronto with back stiffness

Kris Bryant is dealing with a back issue for the second time in a week.

Seven days after Bud Black sat him down due to back tightness, he was pulled from the Colorado Rockies’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to back stiffness.

Unlike last week, an on-field occurrence appears to have clearly precipitated his departure. Working in right field, Bryant collided with the wall while making a second-inning catch.

He remained in the game through the top of the fourth inning, when he struck out swinging in his second plate appearance of the afternoon. He lined a double to left field in the top of the second inning.

Kris Bryant came into Saturday lugging a .133 average through the first two-plus weeks of the season. But he has shown signs of life during the first two games of the Rockies’ three-game series in Toronto, going 3-for-7 with a pair of doubles and 2 RBI before his back stiffened.

Prior to Friday, Bryant was hitting just .100, going 4-for-40 to start the season while working at first base, right field and as the designated hitter. He also came into Saturday leading the Rockies in runners left on base with 32, including 6 in a pair of bases-loaded strikeouts during the home-opening series against Tampa Bay.