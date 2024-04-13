The Broncos can upgrade their RB room during the ’24 draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will be here before you know it. This is a good draft class at multiple positions, and teams will be shuffling around to find the best fit for them on both sides of the ball.

My position previews are always fun to write. The scouting is over, and I’ve graded over 400 players in this draft class. Now, it’s time to give you a taste of what I’ve seen on film.

Here are some of the running backs from this draft you need to know.

No First Rounders but Some Favorites

I like this draft class at the running back position, but there’s not a first-round pick in the bunch. That doesn’t mean these guys can’t play, it just highlights how downgraded the running back position is compared to others.

It takes me about five seconds when talking about rookie RBs before I bring up Marshawn Lloyd (USC). He’s simply my favorite in this class, and I think he can be a big play weapon in the NFL. First, he’s got some things to clean up with his game; fumbling. With eight career fumbles on fewer than 300 carries between South Carolina and Southern California, the first thing a team must do is properly coach him to hang onto the rock.

Some people may be wondering why Lloyd is my favorite with this problem. The answer is simple; his vision is outstanding. Football is a game of angles and Lloyd does a great job using his speed and burst to create space for himself. Another way he creates space is running through tackles. He can do it all…so long as fumbling doesn’t hamper him.

Blake Corum (Michigan) has a nose for the end zone, and he’s an absolute grinder. His work ethic is off the charts, and you can tell how much he studies this game. Corum is tough to bring down, especially when he’s near pay dirt. In many ways, Corum reminds me of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Doug Martin. He’s not quite as good of a receiver as Martin, and Corum needs to improve his ability in pass protection at the pro level.

Jonathon Brooks (Texas) is shifty, precise, and elusive. He can get to-and-through the hole quickly, almost surprising defenders at the second level. Brooks has the swiftness to power through arm tackles. I like his ability as a receiving threat, and with his moves he can make defenders look silly in the open field. Brooks does dance a bit too much at times, but he won’t be able to shake-and-bake defenders as much as he did at Texas.

Trey Benson (FSU) spent the last two years as a consistent player for the Seminoles, and now he can take his hard-charging style to the NFL. He’s a gap runner, so scheme fit will be important for him. Too many times, Benson tries to bounce to the corner instead of taking what a defense gives him. That’s a bad habit that should quickly clear up in the pros where everyone has speed – and discipline. Medicals are huge for Benson as he suffered a catastrophic knee injury while a freshman at Oregon in 2020 (ACL, MCL, lateral and medial meniscus).

Jaylen Wright (Tennessee) is just a big play waiting to happen. I love his speed, but I really love his feet because he doesn’t lose much speed when changing direction. In fact, Wright can stop-and-start on a dime. He almost toys with the angles of defenders when he’s gashing a defense. Even though he’s limited (in terms of production) as a receiver, I like the way he uses his hands to consistently snatch the ball away from his body. Like many big-play threats, Wright is always looking for the home-run play and isn’t as intent in between the tackles as he needs to be in the NFL.

Mid-Round Value

I feel there’s going to be a run on running backs in the second and third rounds. After that, teams are going to be looking for valuable plays from the guys left over. This group has some talent and should not be overlooked by teams in need of a quality back.

Braelen Allen (Wisconsin) is a huge back, but he runs like a smaller back. Sometimes that’s a bad thing (see Ron Dayne). However, in Allen’s case I think it works well for him. At 235 pounds, Allen is tough to bring down when he gets a head of steam. However, he doesn’t have that instant power and pop like other large backs usually do. He’s a smart player who can win with build-up speed, build-up power, and guile. Allen gets dinged up quite a bit, so a team might have to be prepared for him to miss a little time each season like he did in college.

Ray Davis (Kentucky) is a player the Broncos like, and that’s why they brought him in for a top-30 visit. There are some concerns (wear and tear), but there are also a lot of things to like. The first thing that jumps out about Davis is his compact frame and the contact balance he gets from a low center of gravity and good footwork. He struggles running through trash at times, and Davis does not have an extra gear. A lack of special teams experience will hurt his draft stock as well.

Late-Round Gems

There are a couple of backs here I really believe in. At the end of the draft, I’m looking for elite traits. I’m looking for qualities that cannot be coached, and there are two backs that immediately spring to mind.

The Broncos like Blake Watson (Memphis) and I do as well. They have a top-30 visit with the versatile back, and I would be over the moon if they spent a late-round pick on him. Frankly put, everyone is missing out on Watson. He perhaps could be the most underrated player in this draft regardless of position. Watson is a three-down player with speed, vision, and a drive that doesn’t quit. He’s arguably the best late-round pick a team could get at the running back position.

Rasheen Ali (Marshall) was great during the week of practice at the Senior Bowl earlier this year – until he injured his left bicep. That injury kept him from testing in the pre-draft process, and it most certainly is impacting his draft stock. That’s bad for Ali, but it’s good for a team who can take a chance on him. I like the way he stays patient and allows the blockers in front of him to do their work. Ali has speed, but it’s the way he works through traffic that makes him a dangerous runner and receiver out of the backfield.

