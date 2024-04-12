Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies reliever Daniel Bard will miss the season

Apr 12, 2024, 4:45 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Daniel Bard was the Rockies’ closer two years ago. He remained a key bullpen arm last year after missing the start of the season while on the injured list due to anxiety.

But he started the season on the injured list after a knee injury. And now, Daniel Bard will miss the rest of the season after undergoing flexor-tendon surgery.

It’s a crushing blow for a Rockies bullpen that has struggled mightily to open the season. Putative closer Justin Lawrence blew a save in the home opener against Tampa Bay and has struggled in most of his appearances, lugging a 2.357 WHIP into the Rockies’ series at Toronto that starts Friday night.

The only Rockies reliever with a WHIP below 1.300 is Victor Vodnik, acquired from the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline last year. Vodnik has a spotless ERA; Nick Mears and Peter Lambert have ERAs below 3.00. Everyone else in the bullpen as an ERA of at least 5.00 so far this season.

Colorado also has the worst bullpen ERA (6.52) and bullpen walk rate (7.08 walks per nine innings). In other words, it’s a ‘pen that could desperately use the help that Daniel Bard could provide.

This continues a frustrating two years for Bard, who will not live up to the contract given to him by the Rockies during his wondrous comeback season of 2022. At the time, the Rockies eschewed trade interest to re-sign Bard to a 2-year, $19-million deal.

Bard will finish the two seasons of that contract with an ERA above 6.00 — 6.03, to be exact — and a WHIP of 1.703. It’s a long way from the form he displayed in 2022, when he racked up 34 saves.

Rockies

Kris Bryant Rockies...

Will Petersen

The Rockies are not last in ESPN’s new MLB Power Rankings

Colorado checks in at No. 29 of 30 clubs, ahead of the Chicago White Sox; the Rockies are 3-10 on the season while the White Sox are 2-10

1 day ago

Nolan Jones in front of a small Coors Field crowd...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies lose in front of smallest Coors Field crowd in 10 years

The Colorado Rockies bullpen couldn't hold it together as the club fell to 3-10 thanks to a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks

2 days ago

Matt Holliday Jackson Holliday...

Jake Shapiro

Son of Rockies star Matt Holliday, Jackson, called up for MLB debut

Jackson Holliday, the son of former Colorado Rockies star Matt Holliday, is set to make his MLB debut this week for the Baltimore Orioles

2 days ago

Kris Bryant and Trevor Story...

Jake Shapiro

Trevor Story’s disaster deal is still not as bad as Kris Bryant’s

Trevor Story is done for the year, continuing his oft-injured post-Colorado Rockies career, how does it compare to Kris Bryant

3 days ago

Kyle Freeland...

Andrew Mason

Rockies No. 1 starter Kyle Freeland gets back on track after two rough starts

Kyle Freeland held the Diamondbacks to 2 earned runs over 5 tough innings as he returned to form after a disastrous road trip.

4 days ago

Bud Black...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers now say Rockies have shortest odds at making history

The Colorado Rockies have never been the worst team in Major League Baseball but that could change in 2024 according to oddsmakers

4 days ago

Rockies reliever Daniel Bard will miss the season