There’s a good omen for the Denver Nuggets hopes at repeating

First, it was the Las Vegas Aces, then it was the Kansas City Chiefs and on Monday it was the Connecticut Huskies—it seems like everyone this year is cooking up a repeat for their title runs—could that be good news for the reigning ring champion Denver Nuggets?

Obviously, there is little to no correlation between these four teams but one big one sticks out—two of the teams play hoops and so too do the Nuggets. Generally speaking, basketball can rid itself of a lot of randomness over time. As was the case with the Aces and Huskies.

Like those two the Nuggets lost important pieces in Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, the Aces lost former All-Stars Dearica Hamby and Riquna Williams while the Huskies lost all three of Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson to the NBA. And like those two, the Nuggets have improved upon their regular-season record from their ring-earning year, already surpassing the 2022-23 win total with a handful of games to play. Unlike those two, however, the Nuggets didn’t make a huge addition. The Aces added future Hall of Famer Candace Parker to take a deal to play for Becky Hammon and the Huskies got ninth in his class freshman Stephon Castle to be a huge player. Denver is running it back minus a few role players with just internal youngsters like Peyton Watson needed to do more.

The Chiefs are more in line with the Nuggets in terms of roster turnover and winning perhaps with fewer known commodities but ultimately maybe a stronger team.

Despite dominant teams and stars sitting atop the sport of basketball for years, there have only been three repeat crowns in the past 20 years, coming from the late 2000s Lakers, the LeBron James Big 3 Heat and the peak Steph Curry Warriors.

Maybe metrics point toward Denver being one of these special teams as their 16-4 record in the playoffs last season was the best aside from the 2016-17 Golden State club since the Lakers threepeated behind Shaw and Kobe. Not even their rivals and Nikola Jokic’s hero Tim Duncan was able to pull off two-in-a-row for the Spurs. Like all of those great teams though, Jokic is one of the top 20 players of all-time and James is the lone of those players to score three MVPs and do so in a four-year span.

With a good chance to top the west and just about every bookmakers’ pick to go back to the NBA Finals, the Nuggets seemingly have what it takes to join the trio of other team sports reigning supreme right now. Anecdotal no doubt, but something is in the air for the reigning champions to heir to the crown.