If the Broncos want another cornerback, the ’24 draft is loaded

The 2024 NFL Draft will be here before you know it. This is a good draft class at multiple positions, and teams will be shuffling around to find the best fit for them on both sides of the ball.

My position previews are always fun to write. The scouting is over, and I’ve graded over 400 players in this draft class. Now, it’s time to give you a taste of what I’ve seen on film.

Here are some of the cornerbacks from this draft you need to know.

***

Top Five

The best corner in this draft is Terrion Arnold from Alabama. The way I describe him best is that he’s feisty and slippery. That’s an unusual combination for a corner, but it serves Arnold well because he doesn’t back down from a challenge. He’s got great top-end speed and Arnold does a good job staying with a receiver in coverage. Arnold is confident and fights for the ball, something I’m always looking for when watching corners.

Nate Wiggins (Clemson) can absolutely ball out. He has what scouts call “oily hips” and Wiggins does a nice job of anticipating routes based on formation and game situation. He’s a smart player who is not fooled often. If a receiver does get by him, Wiggins has elite recovery speed and can get right back into the back pocket of a player who got by him.

Cooper DeJean (Iowa) has garnered a lot of attention in the pre-draft process – and for good reason! Some have debated if he’s better suited to play safety or cornerback in the NFL, and DeJean has experience at both positions. I believe he could play both, but I want to see him play cornerback early in his career. DeJean is a competitor, and his instincts are off the charts. At times, it seems like DeJean is a receiver with the way he plays the incoming pass. He knows how to read the eyes of the quarterback, and that gives DeJean clairvoyance in coverage that few players have.

Kook-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) is fun to watch on film, and there are some in the scouting community who have him graded higher than Arnold. He’s a little grabby in coverage, but McKinstry can get that coached out of him. The thing is; he doesn’t need to grab at the break on the route because he has great footwork. With better discipline, we can see McKinstry become a better pro than he was a collegian. Add in his ability as an elite-level return man, and you can see why he’ll be a first-round pick.

Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) is a small-school prospect with big-time ability. I love his size/speed/strength combination, and he’s certainly not afraid to mix it up as a run defender. Mitchell does a good job of coming up in support, and he’s a sound tackler who will wrap his man and get him to the ground. In coverage, Mitchell has the speed to stay with receivers down the field. On short-to-intermediate routes, Mitchell has some work to do with route identification. He’s smart, and with pro coaching Mitchell should be a perennial Pro Bowl player.

***

Mid-Round Value

My favorite corner you should be able to get in the mid rounds is Max Melton from Rutgers. There is no doubt that Melton is one tough cookie, and he seems to always be around the ball. I like the way he watches the play as it develops, and he makes sure to time the pass so he can break up the play. Melton is tough against the run, and he’s an aggressive player, but he does need better click-and-close ability. Too often, he’s patient waiting for the pass – but sometimes he can be too patient which leads to too many close calls.

TJ Tampa (Iowa State) plays with a ton of heart. He arrives at the ball with bad intentions, and Tampa can be an intimidating corner. I like the way he sniffs out plays, and he does not bite on pump fakes or play fakes as often as others available in the mid rounds. He lacks speed, but Tampa makes up for that with high football intelligence.

Ennis Rakestraw (Missouri) is going to fall in some team’s rankings because of his injury history, including missing multiple games in 2023 due to a groin injury. If healthy, Rakestraw can run routes with receivers no matter where or when they break. I like the way he punches at the ball and tries to force a fumble if the catch is made.

***

Late-Round Gems

It’s always a good sign when a small-school prospect gets invited to the Senior Bowl. Willie Drew (Virginia State) has always had a lot to prove, and he proved he belonged during the week of practice for the Senior Bowl earlier this year. An instinctive player, Drew has the twitch to get to the route in a hurry. He proved at the Senior Bowl that he could handle tough competition, but it is going to be a jump for him in the NFL. I like him as a developmental prospect with tons of upside.

Ryan Cooper (Oregon State) is a PBU-specialist with 22 pass breakups over the last two years. Now, that comes from taking a lot of chances and Cooper wins many…but he does lose some. Larger receivers tend to give him trouble, but Cooper uses length and leverage to do his best. I like his instincts, and with pro coaching I think he can be better in the NFL but at least he can help on special teams.

