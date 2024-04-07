Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray returns as Nuggets blast Hawks

Apr 6, 2024, 10:49 PM | Updated: 10:54 pm

Jamal Murray...

Photo by Alysa Rubin/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The worries about the status of Jamal Murray can cease.

After not playing since March 21 due to right knee inflammation, Murray returned to the lineup Saturday night, pouring in 16 points and adding 6 assists in 21 minutes of work as the Denver Nuggets soared to a 142-110 rout of the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena.

The 142 points were a season-high for the Nuggets, who moved back into first place in the Western Conference at 54-24, a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two teams are tied in the loss column.

Six Nuggets hit double figures in a balanced effort, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leading the way with 24 points. Nikola Jokić logged another triple double, logging 19 points while collecting 14 rebounds and delivering 11 assists.

TO JAMAL MURRAY, SEEDING MATTERS

Any thought of resting Jamal Murray all the way until the postseason to prioritize precaution over the pursuit of a No. 1 seed was anathema to Murray.

“Of course it matters,” Murray told reporters. “It’s the No. 1 seed. You get the home-court advantage for the whole playoffs.”

That said, Nuggets coach Michael Malone will have Murray on restricted minutes for the near term as the point guard works his way back to full health in advance of the postseason. One reason for this choice is the fact that the Nuggets will have extended rest at the end of the regular season while the play-in tournament takes place.

“The way it used to be, the season ended on a Wednesday night and you were playing on Saturday. The way it is now, you finish, you’ve got a week off,” Malone told reporters Saturday.

“So, I think that’s why it’s really important to Jamal to play and find a rhythm.”

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic MVP...

James Merilatt

Nikola Jokic’s shoes are now for sale online

As the Nuggets center closes in on his third MVP award, he continues to become more and more of a mainstream star, as today proves

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets get jobbed on late-game call, Malone ejected in key loss

If the Nuggets lose a Game 7 on the road fans will likely point back at a play that got Michael Malone ejected on Thursday as a reason why

2 days ago

DJ Burns Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Tournament sensation DJ Burns pumped about Nikola Jokic praise

At Final Four media availability DJ Burns was asked about the coolest person he's heard from; to no one's surprise, it's Nikola Jokic

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Another former NBA player is saying dumb stuff about Nikola Jokic

It's almost not even worth giving Gilbert Arenas the platform against Nikola Jokic, but he ordered the attention and is now getting it

3 days ago

...

DenverSports.com Staff

Did Jokic find the key to beat Wemby?

Zach Bye reacts to the Nuggets’ win against the San Antonio Spurs and dives into the major matchup of Nikola Jokic versus Victor Wembanyama.

3 days ago

David Adelman...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets assistant David Adelman will interview for head coach gig

Michael Malone's coaching tree is growing, his top assistant coach and former right-hand man will both interview for the Charlotte Hornets job

3 days ago

Jamal Murray returns as Nuggets blast Hawks