Jamal Murray returns as Nuggets blast Hawks

The worries about the status of Jamal Murray can cease.

After not playing since March 21 due to right knee inflammation, Murray returned to the lineup Saturday night, pouring in 16 points and adding 6 assists in 21 minutes of work as the Denver Nuggets soared to a 142-110 rout of the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena.

The 142 points were a season-high for the Nuggets, who moved back into first place in the Western Conference at 54-24, a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two teams are tied in the loss column.

Six Nuggets hit double figures in a balanced effort, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leading the way with 24 points. Nikola Jokić logged another triple double, logging 19 points while collecting 14 rebounds and delivering 11 assists.

TO JAMAL MURRAY, SEEDING MATTERS

Any thought of resting Jamal Murray all the way until the postseason to prioritize precaution over the pursuit of a No. 1 seed was anathema to Murray.

“Of course it matters,” Murray told reporters. “It’s the No. 1 seed. You get the home-court advantage for the whole playoffs.”

That said, Nuggets coach Michael Malone will have Murray on restricted minutes for the near term as the point guard works his way back to full health in advance of the postseason. One reason for this choice is the fact that the Nuggets will have extended rest at the end of the regular season while the play-in tournament takes place.

“The way it used to be, the season ended on a Wednesday night and you were playing on Saturday. The way it is now, you finish, you’ve got a week off,” Malone told reporters Saturday.

“So, I think that’s why it’s really important to Jamal to play and find a rhythm.”