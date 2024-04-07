Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies bullpen collapses, squandering first quality start of season

Apr 6, 2024, 9:19 PM | Updated: 10:05 pm

Ryan Feltner deals before Rockies bullpen folds...

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 6: Ryan Feltner #18 of the Colorado Rockies pitches in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Coors Field on April 6, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — Unfortunately for the Colorado Rockies, their bullpen has picked up where it left off last year.

Given a 6-1 cushion thanks to starter Ryan Feltner’s stellar 6 innings of work, Colorado’s relievers allowed a parade of baserunners and 7 runs over the seventh and eighth innings to turn a potential 2-game winning streak into a brutal 8-6 loss at a windswept Coors Field on Saturday night.

Saturday’s loss came on the heels of a near-collapse by the Rockies bullpen late Friday afternoon. In that game, closer Justin Lawrence failed to hold a 6-2 lead in the ninth inning. Jalen Beeks picked up the slack to get the Rockies out of the ninth inning Friday without any further damage, and Ryan McMahon’s ninth-inning grand slam ensured that the misadventures didn’t result in defeat.

But the Rockies weren’t so fortunate this time. Jake Bird surrendered two runs in the seventh inning before Tyler Kinley and Jalen Beeks struggled in the eighth. Collectively, Bird, Kinley and Beeks allowed 9 baserunners while recording just five outs.

“Everybody knows it’s tough to pitch here, that’s a given. But in the end, I’ve still gotta do my job, and I failed at it today,” said Beeks, who was tagged with the loss. “In the end I’ve just gotta figure out how to stay in the zone and get guys out.”

Lawrence relieved Beeks and came within an eyelash of redemption. Brought in with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth after Tyler Kinley and Jalen Weeks had already conceded 3 runs to tie the score, Lawrence quickly went up 0-2 on Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz.

But Diaz lashed a ground ball directly at Michael Toglia, playing first base in the final innings while Kris Bryant sat out due to back tightness. The ball ate up Toglia and skidded into right field, scoring two runs to create the final 8-6 margin.

The loss dropped the Rockies to 2-7.

BEFORE THE ROCKIES BULLPEN STRUGGLED RYAN FELTNER WAS DEALING

Feltner missed four months after suffering a fractured skull last year, returning to make two starts in the season’s final weeks. He has been effective so far this season, allowing 4 earned runs over 11 innings to this point, including his stout 6 innings of work on Saturday night.

“I was attacking early in the zone with the 2-seam and the 4-seam, and I think that sets up my other stuff nicely,” Feltner said.

After allowing a run in the top of the first inning, Feltner settled down, allowing just two baserunners in his final 5 innings of work. He struck out a career-high 10, the most for a Rockies pitcher since Kyle Freeland on Aug. 21, 2021.

“I had a lot of things working. I felt good with all my pitches and just attacking the zone,” Feltner said. “Strikeouts are kind of like home runs for hitters; you don’t really try to get them, but if you’re doing the right things, they’ll come along.”

Rockies

Kris Bryant...

Andrew Mason

Rockies’ Kris Bryant dealing with back tightness, is ‘day-to-day’

After a day that hit the extremes, Kris Bryant, the Rockies' $182-million man, will sit out Saturday night due to back tightness.

7 hours ago

Coors Field humidor...

Andrew Mason

After blowing game to Rockies, Rays reliever blames Coors Field humidor, saying baseballs were ‘horrible’

The Coors Field humidor, installed 22 years ago, was the target of a postgame rant from the Tampa Bay pitcher who blew the save Friday.

1 day ago

Ryan McMahon...

Andrew Mason

Walk-off grand slam for Ryan McMahon gives Rockies a happy home opener

Ryan McMahon delivered a walk-off grand-slam to give the Rockies a 10-7 home-opening win after the bullpen melted down in the ninth.

1 day ago

Colorado Rockies Home Opener...

Jake Shapiro

Sights and sounds from the Rockies home opener

The Colorado Rockies opened up their home slate for the 2024 season on Friday, playing the Tampa Bay Rays to kick off the Coors Field schedule

1 day ago

Nolan Jones...

Andrew Mason

How keeping a journal can help Rockies’ Nolan Jones out of a season-opening slump

In the field and at the plate, Nolan Jones is of to a tough start, so he leans on his teammates, his process -- and his writing.

1 day ago

Colorado Rockies Cal Quantrill...

Andrew Mason

After a sixth loss in seven games, Rockies mercifully head home

The Rockies continued leaking runs, and head back to Denver for their home opener lugging a 1-6 record in tow.

3 days ago

Rockies bullpen collapses, squandering first quality start of season