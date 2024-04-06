Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

After blowing game to Rockies, Rays reliever blames Coors Field humidor, saying baseballs were ‘horrible’

Apr 5, 2024, 7:16 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

Coors Field humidor...

(Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — It’s been quite a while since the Coors Field humidor was an issue. What was a novelty 22 years ago when it was installed is now standard operating procedure; every Major League Baseball park features a humidor in which to store baseballs before their use.

But Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks alleges that something is amiss with the baseballs that emerged from the Coors Field humidor.

“They were horrible. You can mark that down in all caps from me. HORRIBLE,” Fairbanks said after blowing the save, allowing three-straight walks to load the bases before being pulled for Jason Adam, who subsequently struck out Kris Bryant before allowing a 417-foot, walk-off grand slam to Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon.

While Fairbanks struggled, Rays starter Zack Littell held the Rockies to one run and and five hits in five innings of work. But the Tampa Bay bullpen imploded, as each of the four relievers utilized by the Rays surrendered at least one earned run apiece. Three members of that quartet walked out of Coors Field with skyrocketing earned-run averages of at least 12.00 for the season, which has seen the perennially contending Rays open with a 3-5 mark.

Fairbanks told media in the Rays clubhouse there was “no excuse” for his ninth-inning work, which included a wild pitch and saw him throw just five strikes in 17 pitches. But then he proceeded to make excuses, going back to the Coors Field humidor.

“No excuse, though, didn’t throw strikes and that’s what happens when you didn’t throw strikes, you get punished for it. So, I’d love to see those come out of the humidor tomorrow in a little better shape before they get rubbed up,” Fairbanks said.

“But it’s nobody to blame but myself for not being able to adjust to some of the quality issues.”

Fairbanks didn’t want to specify what exactly he felt was wrong with the baseballs.

“Just overall bad. I’m not gonna elaborate further than that,” Fairbanks said. “They were not uniform from ball to ball, so, there’s no — dry, smooth, whatever you want to say. Just not uniform, didn’t feel right.

“It’s tough to throw your slider when the ball goes that way out of your hand,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks threw 11 sliders in his 17 pitches. Just two were in the strike zone; another was fouled off.

Rockies

Ryan McMahon...

Andrew Mason

Walk-off grand slam for Ryan McMahon gives Rockies a happy home opener

Ryan McMahon delivered a walk-off grand-slam to give the Rockies a 10-7 home-opening win after the bullpen melted down in the ninth.

5 hours ago

Colorado Rockies Home Opener...

Jake Shapiro

Sights and sounds from the Rockies home opener

The Colorado Rockies opened up their home slate for the 2024 season on Friday, playing the Tampa Bay Rays to kick off the Coors Field schedule

8 hours ago

Nolan Jones...

Andrew Mason

How keeping a journal can help Rockies’ Nolan Jones out of a season-opening slump

In the field and at the plate, Nolan Jones is of to a tough start, so he leans on his teammates, his process -- and his writing.

9 hours ago

Colorado Rockies Cal Quantrill...

Andrew Mason

After a sixth loss in seven games, Rockies mercifully head home

The Rockies continued leaking runs, and head back to Denver for their home opener lugging a 1-6 record in tow.

2 days ago

Rockies fans at Opening Day...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies home opener still isn’t sold out and ticket prices seem silly

The Rockies are coming off their first triple-digit loss season and there are still plenty of tickets available for Friday's Opening Day

2 days ago

Kyle Freeland Rockies woes...

Andrew Mason

Rockies woes continue as Cubs blast Kyle Freeland

The Rockies woes continued on the north side of Chicago on Tuesday night, as Kyle Freeland struggled in a second-straight start.

3 days ago

After blowing game to Rockies, Rays reliever blames Coors Field humidor, saying baseballs were ‘horrible’