After blowing game to Rockies, Rays reliever blames Coors Field humidor, saying baseballs were ‘horrible’

DENVER — It’s been quite a while since the Coors Field humidor was an issue. What was a novelty 22 years ago when it was installed is now standard operating procedure; every Major League Baseball park features a humidor in which to store baseballs before their use.

But Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks alleges that something is amiss with the baseballs that emerged from the Coors Field humidor.

“They were horrible. You can mark that down in all caps from me. HORRIBLE,” Fairbanks said after blowing the save, allowing three-straight walks to load the bases before being pulled for Jason Adam, who subsequently struck out Kris Bryant before allowing a 417-foot, walk-off grand slam to Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon.

While Fairbanks struggled, Rays starter Zack Littell held the Rockies to one run and and five hits in five innings of work. But the Tampa Bay bullpen imploded, as each of the four relievers utilized by the Rays surrendered at least one earned run apiece. Three members of that quartet walked out of Coors Field with skyrocketing earned-run averages of at least 12.00 for the season, which has seen the perennially contending Rays open with a 3-5 mark.

Fairbanks told media in the Rays clubhouse there was “no excuse” for his ninth-inning work, which included a wild pitch and saw him throw just five strikes in 17 pitches. But then he proceeded to make excuses, going back to the Coors Field humidor.

“No excuse, though, didn’t throw strikes and that’s what happens when you didn’t throw strikes, you get punished for it. So, I’d love to see those come out of the humidor tomorrow in a little better shape before they get rubbed up,” Fairbanks said.

“But it’s nobody to blame but myself for not being able to adjust to some of the quality issues.”

Fairbanks didn’t want to specify what exactly he felt was wrong with the baseballs.

“Just overall bad. I’m not gonna elaborate further than that,” Fairbanks said. “They were not uniform from ball to ball, so, there’s no — dry, smooth, whatever you want to say. Just not uniform, didn’t feel right.

“It’s tough to throw your slider when the ball goes that way out of your hand,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks threw 11 sliders in his 17 pitches. Just two were in the strike zone; another was fouled off.