Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Poll says Avalanche have most fans in Colorado, above Broncos

Apr 5, 2024, 4:28 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup...

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Could the Colorado Avalanche actually be more popular than the Denver Broncos?

According to a new survey from the “Colorado Polling Institute” that is indeed the case.

The results were released on Friday, with 64 percent of 632 “likely (political) voters” surveyed saying they’re fans of the Avalanche. 63 percents said they’re fans of the Broncos, 59 percent for the Rockies and 57 percent for the Nuggets.

The other respondents said they’re “not really interested” in the teams, meaning 36 percent for the Avs, 37 percent for the Broncos, 41 percent for the Rockies and 43 percent for the Nuggets.

The poll “was conducted March 15-19 via a mix of online panel and text-to-web responses. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%,” Colorado Polling Institute wrote.

And while the Avalanche top the list, the Broncos lead the way with the most “committed fans” at 26 percent. The Rockies came in last at just 12 percent.

Also included in the data were some big names, and whether or not the folks surveyed were “favorable” or “unfavorable” of them.

51 percent have a favorable view of Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, while just one percent had an unfavorable opinion on the two-time NBA MVP. The polling institute held a press conference earlier this week and noted such a small number for a disapproval is out of this world. “The Joker” is truly beloved by everyone.

CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders had a 50 percent favorable rating and 12 percent unfavorable. Pop star Taylor Swift had a 47 percent favorable rating and 26 percent unfavorable rating. Essentially, more people in Colorado view Jokic and Coach Prime in a favorable manner than they do Taylor Swift.

The whole survey is revealing, and definitely worth your time.

They say this will always be a Broncos state, but right now the Avalanche are actually the top dogs. Winning a Stanley Cup in the last two seasons will do that, while Denver’s football team hasn’t made the playoffs in eight long years.

Avalanche

Avalanche Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Avalanche lose focus against bad teams, but it’s now a moot point

While Avalanche fans gripe on social media, here's the truth: no one is going to remember these games once the postseason comes around

3 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog Avs parade...

Will Petersen

Forget one parade this summer, Avs and Nuggets can throw two

It's championship or bust for the Avalanche and Nuggets, and both teams are capable of having a parade, so why not make that the expectation?

4 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Will the Avalanche have a goalie conflict?

Mike Evans describes the potential goalie conflict between Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen and discusses the potential return of Gabriel Landeskog.

4 days ago

Joe Sakic Stanley Cup documentary...

Will Petersen

The trailer for the new Joe Sakic documentary looks fascinating

The documentary "Saving Sakic" is about how the Avs found the cash to keep Joe after the Rangers signed him to a huge offer sheet

8 days ago

Justus Annunen...

Will Petersen

Report: Avs giving backup goalie Justus Annunen a new contract

Justus Annunen won't be looking over his shoulder, knowing he's here to stay as the backup the rest of this season and moving forward

10 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Mike Evans

A jaw-dropping win

Mike Evans reacts to the jaw-dropping comeback win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and explains how he believes the Avs are now the best team in the NHL

11 days ago

Poll says Avalanche have most fans in Colorado, above Broncos