Poll says Avalanche have most fans in Colorado, above Broncos

Could the Colorado Avalanche actually be more popular than the Denver Broncos?

According to a new survey from the “Colorado Polling Institute” that is indeed the case.

The results were released on Friday, with 64 percent of 632 “likely (political) voters” surveyed saying they’re fans of the Avalanche. 63 percents said they’re fans of the Broncos, 59 percent for the Rockies and 57 percent for the Nuggets.

This is definitely interesting from @CoPolling, saying the Avalanche have the most fans in Colorado, followed by the Broncos, Rockies and Nuggets. #GoAvsGo #BroncosCountry #Rockies #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/s48ZpXZV2a — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) April 5, 2024

The other respondents said they’re “not really interested” in the teams, meaning 36 percent for the Avs, 37 percent for the Broncos, 41 percent for the Rockies and 43 percent for the Nuggets.

The poll “was conducted March 15-19 via a mix of online panel and text-to-web responses. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%,” Colorado Polling Institute wrote.

And while the Avalanche top the list, the Broncos lead the way with the most “committed fans” at 26 percent. The Rockies came in last at just 12 percent.

Also included in the data were some big names, and whether or not the folks surveyed were “favorable” or “unfavorable” of them.

51 percent have a favorable view of Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, while just one percent had an unfavorable opinion on the two-time NBA MVP. The polling institute held a press conference earlier this week and noted such a small number for a disapproval is out of this world. “The Joker” is truly beloved by everyone.

CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders had a 50 percent favorable rating and 12 percent unfavorable. Pop star Taylor Swift had a 47 percent favorable rating and 26 percent unfavorable rating. Essentially, more people in Colorado view Jokic and Coach Prime in a favorable manner than they do Taylor Swift.

The whole survey is revealing, and definitely worth your time.

They say this will always be a Broncos state, but right now the Avalanche are actually the top dogs. Winning a Stanley Cup in the last two seasons will do that, while Denver’s football team hasn’t made the playoffs in eight long years.