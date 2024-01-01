Sean Payton knows Broncos missed opportunities to make playoffs

The Denver Broncos won’t be going to the playoffs this year, and head coach Sean Payton knows it’s their own fault.

This team lost at home to the Raiders, Commanders, Jets and Patriots. Win any of those games and they’d still be alive. Instead, even with a 16-9 victory over the Chargers on Sunday, their postseason hopes are done.

Denver didn’t get the help it needed, including in the late window with the Steelers beating the Seahawks and Chiefs topping the Bengals. Kansas City is the AFC West champion, and the Broncos are out of the wild card race with their 8-8 record.

After the game, Payton was asked about winning, but ultimately missing the playoffs.

“It is what it is. Yeah, I mean, look, we kind of had that opportunity a week ago and ‘ahh.’ But I think more importantly than any of that, and that’s very important, is our focus heading into this next week and getting our ninth win,” Payton said.

Payton is referring specifically to the New England game, an unfathomable loss at Empower Field at Mile High to a bad Patriots team. It ultimately got QB Russell Wilson benched, and Jarrett Stidham took over on Sunday against Los Angeles.

Payton acknowledged not getting into the tournament isn’t a good feeling.

“Certainly that’s a goal when you start at the beginning of the year. It was a goal of ours and so yeah, it’s disappointing,” Payton said.

The Broncos haven’t had a winning record since 2016, the year after they won Super Bowl 50. They didn’t make the playoffs that year, either, but getting to 9-8 next week against the Raiders would mark progress.

“I think it’s important to win, period. Obviously. And then the whole time we’re learning how to prevent beating ourselves. I think it’s extremely important, because it’s our last opportunity with this team and getting to that ninth win means something,” Payton said.

Both Las Vegas and Denver were eliminated from contention on Sunday, so it’ll be a game for pride. But you can tell Payton wants to win it.

We’ll see if his players feel the same way come next weekend.