Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton knows Broncos missed opportunities to make playoffs

Dec 31, 2023, 5:55 PM

Sean Payton...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos won’t be going to the playoffs this year, and head coach Sean Payton knows it’s their own fault.

This team lost at home to the Raiders, Commanders, Jets and Patriots. Win any of those games and they’d still be alive. Instead, even with a 16-9 victory over the Chargers on Sunday, their postseason hopes are done.

Denver didn’t get the help it needed, including in the late window with the Steelers beating the Seahawks and Chiefs topping the Bengals. Kansas City is the AFC West champion, and the Broncos are out of the wild card race with their 8-8 record.

After the game, Payton was asked about winning, but ultimately missing the playoffs.

“It is what it is. Yeah, I mean, look, we kind of had that opportunity a week ago and ‘ahh.’ But I think more importantly than any of that, and that’s very important, is our focus heading into this next week and getting our ninth win,” Payton said.

Payton is referring specifically to the New England game, an unfathomable loss at Empower Field at Mile High to a bad Patriots team. It ultimately got QB Russell Wilson benched, and Jarrett Stidham took over on Sunday against Los Angeles.

Payton acknowledged not getting into the tournament isn’t a good feeling.

“Certainly that’s a goal when you start at the beginning of the year. It was a goal of ours and so yeah, it’s disappointing,” Payton said.

The Broncos haven’t had a winning record since 2016, the year after they won Super Bowl 50. They didn’t make the playoffs that year, either, but getting to 9-8 next week against the Raiders would mark progress.

“I think it’s important to win, period. Obviously. And then the whole time we’re learning how to prevent beating ourselves. I think it’s extremely important, because it’s our last opportunity with this team and getting to that ninth win means something,” Payton said.

Both Las Vegas and Denver were eliminated from contention on Sunday, so it’ll be a game for pride. But you can tell Payton wants to win it.

We’ll see if his players feel the same way come next weekend.

Broncos

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

Jarrett Stidham provided the ‘spark’ Sean Payton wanted — for a little while, at least

Jarrett Stidham galvanized the Broncos early, but the old third-quarter foibles came home to roost, and the result was a workmanlike wi.

49 minutes ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Jake Shapiro

Unsurprisingly Payton praised Stidham after low-scoring Broncos win

The Denver Broncos turned to Jarrett Stidham to spark their offense, Sean Payton was happy with his choice

3 hours ago

Sean Payton...

James Merilatt

Broncos anemic offense proves that Sean Payton was fibbing

Sean Payton tried to claim that Russell Wilson was benched for football reasons, which was proven to be untrue in Sunday's snoozefest win

3 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Broncos eliminated from postseason contention

The Denver Broncos will miss the playoffs for an eighth-straight season, keeping one of the longest postseason droughts in sports active

4 hours ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

Marvin Mims Jr. officially ruled out; Jerry Jeudy active

The hamstring injury incurred by Marvin Mims Jr. on Thursday will keep him out for Jarrett Stidham's first Broncos start.

8 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Report: Russell Wilson midseason benching would violate CBA, according to NFLPA letter

The NFLPA did not approve of the Broncos' idea to bench Russell Wilson if he didn't agree to a delayed injury guarantee.

11 hours ago

Sean Payton knows Broncos missed opportunities to make playoffs