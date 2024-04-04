Tournament sensation DJ Burns pumped about Nikola Jokic praise

North Carolina State forward DJ Burns Jr. has become a fan favorite during the NCAA Tournament, and he caught the attention of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

Jokic was late to his postgame press conference after Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers, because he was watching Burns. The Wolfpack took down the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight, and Burns was a huge reason why.

The big man posted 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks, as Duke had no answer for him on the inside. Burns finished an impressive 13-19 from the field — a stat-line Jokic might produce.

The two-time NBA MVP told reporters he loves the way Burns plays.

“I think he’s so skilled. Especially lefty, I’d love to be lefty. It seems like his teammates love to play with him, so (he’s) got to be a good guy,” Jokic said.

Well, at Final Four media availability on Thursday in Arizona, Burns was asked about the coolest person he’s heard from in the last week. To no one’s surprise, it’s the comments from the best basketball player on Earth.

The coolest person DJ Burns Jr. has heard from in the last week: two-time NBA MVP and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokić. @nuggets x @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/QXuAnZt6yU — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 4, 2024

“Jokic, when he said that, that was pretty cool. Being someone that’s kind of opened the door for us being able to get back to that level,” Burns said. “He was just talking about me being skilled and being a good teammate and everything like that, which is two things I try to hold myself to.”

Burns also had 24 points and 11 rebounds in N.C. State’s win over Oakland as well as seven assists against Marquette. He’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 275 pounds, not too far behind Jokic at 6-foot-11 and 284 pounds.

The Wolfpack will face Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. MT and the Nuggets take on the Hawks at 7:00 p.m. MT.

There’s no doubt Nikola Jokic will go through his normal pregame warmup, but he’ll likely also find time to watch some of DJ Burns.