Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Another former NBA player is saying dumb stuff about Nikola Jokic

Apr 4, 2024, 3:03 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

For some reason, Nikola Jokic slander still exists.

And the latest former NBA player to say something dumb about the two-time MVP is Gilbert Arenas.

The Denver Nuggets star is about to win his third NBA MVP in four years, but Arenas still decided to pop off on his podcast with Shannon Sharpe about Jokic being “the worst MVP winner in the last 40 years.”

This is some truly mind-numbing stuff. It’s almost not even worth giving Arenas (who’s had some wild legal troubles) the platform, but he ordered the attention and is now getting it.

Take a look for yourself.

First of all, Arenas says “statistically” about Jokic being the worst. What? Does he not remember that during the 2021-2022 season Jokic became the first NBA player ever to have 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 500 rebounds in a season? That would make him the best MVP “statistically” ever, right Gilbert?

Second, look at the list of three-time NBA MVPs. It includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six times), Bill Russell (five times), Michael Jordan (five times), Wilt Chamberlain (four times), LeBron James (four times), Moses Malone (three times), Larry Bird (three times) and Magic Johnson (three times).

That’s it. Jokic is a month away from joining that group of players, who are each all-time greats. You don’t keep that kind of company by accident.

And finally, David Robinson, Karl Malone, Steve Nash, Derrick Rose and James Harden were all “worse” MVPs than Jokic. That’s not to slight them, it’s simply a fact. Jokic has passed almost all of them in career achievements, and with a third MVP and potentially second ring he’ll definitely be above that group.

Just like when Kendrick Perkins bizarrely swung last year’s vote toward Joel Embiid, this is just another former player trying to stir up weird hate towards Nikola Jokic.

It’s wrong, it’s ignorant and now we should basically ignore it forever.

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic MVP...

DenverSports.com Staff

Did Jokic find the key to beat Wemby?

Zach Bye reacts to the Nuggets’ win against the San Antonio Spurs and dives into the major matchup of Nikola Jokic versus Victor Wembanyama.

1 hour ago

David Adelman...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets assistant David Adelman will interview for head coach gig

Michael Malone's coaching tree is growing, his top assistant coach and former right-hand man will both interview for the Charlotte Hornets job

2 hours ago

Nikola Jokic wins MVP...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic will win NBA MVP and it could be unanimous

Nikola Jokic will become the ninth player in NBA history to win the league's MVP award three times when the season wraps up

1 day ago

Chauncey Billups...

Will Petersen

Local legend Chauncey Billups headed to Basketball Hall of Fame

The Athletic broke the news, saying an official announcement about Chauncey Billups should come this weekend at the NCAA men's Final Four

1 day ago

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Joel Embiid does the Nuggets a huge favor, Denver climbs into first

The Denver Nuggets are back in first place Tuesday night thanks to a little help from old rival Joel Embiid

2 days ago

...

DenverSports.com Staff

Could the Nuggets lose in the playoffs?

Zach Bye reacts to the troubling results of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and gives his take on whether Nuggets fans should be worried about the Nuggets losing in the upcoming playoffs.

2 days ago

Another former NBA player is saying dumb stuff about Nikola Jokic