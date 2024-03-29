Denver Broncos set offseason schedule

The Denver Broncos don’t yet have their quarterback room filled out, but they do know their offseason schedule.

The NFL made public the dates for offseason work around the NFL on Friday morning, revealing that the Broncos will get under way on Monday, April 15 with the start of Phase I of organized team activities.

As was the case last year, the Broncos are expected to open their offseason schedule with extensive weight training and conditioning. The team has the option of having meetings as soon as April 15 as a part of its work, but the Broncos are likely to continue the early-offseason focus on the body before heading into on-field work in mid-May.

The approach was described as “old-school” by right tackle Mike McGlinchey last year. It also appeared to work, as the Broncos went from being one of the league’s most-injured teams in the previous five seasons to one of its healthiest last year.

“I think we were 31st or 32nd in games missed by injured players, and we finished second last year,” Payton said earlier this week. “We would have finished first if Javonte [Williams] not run up the back of our right tackle.”

All of the work is considered “voluntary” until the mandatory minicamp, which takes place June 11-13 at Centura Health Training Center. Those three days will conclude the Broncos offseason schedule.

WHAT IS THE DENVER BRONCOS OFFSEASON SCHEDULE?

First day: April 15

OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13