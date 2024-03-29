Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Denver Broncos set offseason schedule

Mar 29, 2024, 10:16 AM | Updated: 10:16 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The Denver Broncos don’t yet have their quarterback room filled out, but they do know their offseason schedule.

The NFL made public the dates for offseason work around the NFL on Friday morning, revealing that the Broncos will get under way on Monday, April 15 with the start of Phase I of organized team activities.

As was the case last year, the Broncos are expected to open their offseason schedule with extensive weight training and conditioning. The team has the option of having meetings as soon as April 15 as a part of its work, but the Broncos are likely to continue the early-offseason focus on the body before heading into on-field work in mid-May.

The approach was described as “old-school” by right tackle Mike McGlinchey last year. It also appeared to work, as the Broncos went from being one of the league’s most-injured teams in the previous five seasons to one of its healthiest last year.

“I think we were 31st or 32nd in games missed by injured players, and we finished second last year,” Payton said earlier this week. “We would have finished first if Javonte [Williams] not run up the back of our right tackle.”

All of the work is considered “voluntary” until the mandatory minicamp, which takes place June 11-13 at Centura Health Training Center. Those three days will conclude the Broncos offseason schedule.

WHAT IS THE DENVER BRONCOS OFFSEASON SCHEDULE?

  • First day: April 15
  • OTA offseason workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
  • Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Broncos

Drake Maye Broncos QB...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have George Paton, QB coach at Drake Maye Pro Day

QB prospect Drake Maye had his Pro Day workout on March 28, and Broncos GM George Paton was among those on hand.

20 hours ago

Jayden Daniels...

Cecil Lammey

How much interest do the Broncos have in LSU QB Jayden Daniels?

The Denver Broncos have interest in LSU QB Jayden Daniels, but how realistic is getting him in the 2024 NFL Draft? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Drake Maye Broncos QB...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos attending two more QB Pro Days on Thursday

Mike Klis says the Broncos will have representatives at the Pro Days of former UNC QB Drake Maye and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr

2 days ago

Josh Reynolds...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos make significant free agent splash at WR, leaving questions

The Denver Broncos are adding a proven weapon to Sean Payton's offense, signing former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds

2 days ago

J.J. McCarthy Broncos mock draft...

Will Petersen

ESPN’s latest mock draft has Broncos trading to No. 4 overall

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said it's realistic for Denver to move up; Matt Miller is projecting that as reality in his new mock draft

2 days ago

Jayden Daniels...

Andrew Mason

Broncos visiting with LSU QB Jayden Daniels after his Pro Day

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels will meet with six teams at his Pro Day on Wednesday, including the Denver Broncos.

2 days ago

Denver Broncos set offseason schedule