Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

The trailer for the new Joe Sakic documentary looks fascinating

Mar 28, 2024, 10:54 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche nearly lost Joe Sakic during the 1997 NHL offseason, and a new documentary about the saga will arrive next month.

“Saving Sakic” tells the story about how the Avs were able to find the money to keep their captain after the New York Rangers signed him to a massive offer sheet. They gave Sakic a deal worth three-years and $21 million, but more importantly $15 million up front.

It was a different era in pro sports, and the Avalanche didn’t have that kind of cash on hand. The team had yet to move into its new arena, Pepsi Center at the time, and were owned by Ascent Entertainment.

Luckily, they were connected with Beacon Entertainment, which was the money behind the blockbuster movie “Air Force One” starring Harrison Ford. The success of that film at the box office ultimately helped the franchise come up with the cash to keep “Super Joe” and go on to win another Stanley Cup in 2001.

Here’s the trailer for the documentary, which will be on ESPN+ in the United States on April 17.

YouTube video

Can you imagine how Avs history would be different if Colorado hadn’t retained Sakic? They probably never win a second Stanley Cup, losing their best player ever, and maybe not a third. Sakic eventually took a front office role and built a fantastic roster that won the title in 2022.

For the full press release on the documentary from the NHL, click here.

Avalanche

Justus Annunen...

Will Petersen

Report: Avs giving backup goalie Justus Annunen a new contract

Justus Annunen won't be looking over his shoulder, knowing he's here to stay as the backup the rest of this season and moving forward

2 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Mike Evans

A jaw-dropping win

Mike Evans reacts to the jaw-dropping comeback win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and explains how he believes the Avs are now the best team in the NHL

3 days ago

Wyndham Clark...

Will Petersen

U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark hangs out with Avs and Nuggets

Both teams were glad to share pictures of Wyndham Clark, as he attended the Nuggets game against the Knicks on and then Avs morning skate

6 days ago

Mikko Rantanen Avalanche...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche are right there for a shot at the Presidents’ Trophy

There's something brewing that hardly anyone is talking about, and that's the Avalanche having a shot to earn the most points in the NHL

8 days ago

Stephane Yelle and Chris Simon...

Jake Shapiro

Stanley-Cup-winning Avalanche forward Chris Simon dead at 52

Chris Simon was an original member of the Colorado Avalanche—the NHLPA announced that the 52-year-old has passed away

9 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

DenverSports.com

Nathan MacKinnon is the Hart Trophy favorite

Mike Evans discusses the crucial win the Avalanche had over the Edmonton Oilers, and explains how he thinks it is enough to cement Nathan MacKinnon as the Hart Trophy favorite over Connor McDavid.

10 days ago

The trailer for the new Joe Sakic documentary looks fascinating