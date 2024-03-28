The trailer for the new Joe Sakic documentary looks fascinating

The Colorado Avalanche nearly lost Joe Sakic during the 1997 NHL offseason, and a new documentary about the saga will arrive next month.

“Saving Sakic” tells the story about how the Avs were able to find the money to keep their captain after the New York Rangers signed him to a massive offer sheet. They gave Sakic a deal worth three-years and $21 million, but more importantly $15 million up front.

It was a different era in pro sports, and the Avalanche didn’t have that kind of cash on hand. The team had yet to move into its new arena, Pepsi Center at the time, and were owned by Ascent Entertainment.

Luckily, they were connected with Beacon Entertainment, which was the money behind the blockbuster movie “Air Force One” starring Harrison Ford. The success of that film at the box office ultimately helped the franchise come up with the cash to keep “Super Joe” and go on to win another Stanley Cup in 2001.

Here’s the trailer for the documentary, which will be on ESPN+ in the United States on April 17.

Can you imagine how Avs history would be different if Colorado hadn’t retained Sakic? They probably never win a second Stanley Cup, losing their best player ever, and maybe not a third. Sakic eventually took a front office role and built a fantastic roster that won the title in 2022.

For the full press release on the documentary from the NHL, click here.