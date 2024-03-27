Broncos make significant free agent splash at WR, leaving questions

The Denver Broncos are adding a proven weapon to Sean Payton’s offense, signing former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds, according to a report from ESPN.

Reynolds, 29, joins a new-look Denver offense on a two-year $14 million deal. With Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy out of town, and questions around Courtland Sutton’s future, Reynolds will be a steadying force for the offensive mastermind second-year Broncos head coach.

Reynolds had spent the last three seasons in Michigan where he caught 97 passes for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had a four-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Reynolds pretty much had a career year in 2023, catching 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns.

While cap space can be manipulated a bit, the Broncos only had around $20 million free before signing Reynolds. Of course, the team will also have to sign its rookies from next month’s NFL Draft as well. Meaning, Reynolds is likely the Broncos biggest added to their offense this offseason if the team does go defense with the No. 12 pick.

If the Broncos select a young quarterback, which many expect them to do, Reynolds will no doubt be a consistent asset that the rookie could count on. The question with that scenario becomes, is Reynolds possibly the team’s No. 1 target? Longtime Broncos receiver, Sutton, has two seasons left on his contract and has been tossed in a bunch of trade rumors for quite a while now. Moving on from this 29-year-old would save the Broncos money and perhaps bring them a decent draft pick back. So there’s a world in which Reynolds is the top target with the oft-injured Tim Patrick and Greg Dulcich rounding out the Broncos pass-catchers. Who throws them the ball? Well for now that’s Jarrett Stidham.

The Broncos improved last year under Payton to 8-9 and scored 70 points more throughout the season. Up from 2022’s disaster, 287 points scored, the fewest per game in the last 30-plus years of franchise history. The Broncos, who say they’d like to be competitive, appear to be rebuilding after not making the postseason in eight years. Without standout young prospects at wide receiver Reynolds is a strong stopgap.