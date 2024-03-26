Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

A jaw-dropping win

Mar 25, 2024, 6:48 PM

YouTube video

BY MIKE EVANS


Co host of "Schlereth & Evans"

Mike Evans reacts to the jaw-dropping comeback win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and explains how he believes the Avs are now the best team in the NHL

Avalanche

Wyndham Clark...

Will Petersen

U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark hangs out with Avs and Nuggets

Both teams were glad to share pictures of Wyndham Clark, as he attended the Nuggets game against the Knicks on and then Avs morning skate

3 days ago

Mikko Rantanen Avalanche...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche are right there for a shot at the Presidents’ Trophy

There's something brewing that hardly anyone is talking about, and that's the Avalanche having a shot to earn the most points in the NHL

5 days ago

Stephane Yelle and Chris Simon...

Jake Shapiro

Stanley-Cup-winning Avalanche forward Chris Simon dead at 52

Chris Simon was an original member of the Colorado Avalanche—the NHLPA announced that the 52-year-old has passed away

6 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

DenverSports.com

Nathan MacKinnon is the Hart Trophy favorite

Mike Evans discusses the crucial win the Avalanche had over the Edmonton Oilers, and explains how he thinks it is enough to cement Nathan MacKinnon as the Hart Trophy favorite over Connor McDavid.

7 days ago

Nikolai Kovalenko...

Jake Shapiro

Blue-chip Avalanche prospect could soon join the team

Nikolai Kovalenko is in Denver, could that mean the Russian forward could soon be joining the Colorado Avalanche

7 days ago

Avalanche celebration Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche might mess around and win their division again

The Avalanche have won five straight games and seven of eight, hitting their stride at the right time in the chase for another Stanley Cup

11 days ago

A jaw-dropping win