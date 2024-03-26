A jaw-dropping win
Mar 25, 2024, 6:48 PM
Mike Evans reacts to the jaw-dropping comeback win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and explains how he believes the Avs are now the best team in the NHL
Both teams were glad to share pictures of Wyndham Clark, as he attended the Nuggets game against the Knicks on and then Avs morning skate
3 days ago
There's something brewing that hardly anyone is talking about, and that's the Avalanche having a shot to earn the most points in the NHL
5 days ago
Chris Simon was an original member of the Colorado Avalanche—the NHLPA announced that the 52-year-old has passed away
6 days ago
Mike Evans discusses the crucial win the Avalanche had over the Edmonton Oilers, and explains how he thinks it is enough to cement Nathan MacKinnon as the Hart Trophy favorite over Connor McDavid.
7 days ago
Nikolai Kovalenko is in Denver, could that mean the Russian forward could soon be joining the Colorado Avalanche
7 days ago
The Avalanche have won five straight games and seven of eight, hitting their stride at the right time in the chase for another Stanley Cup
11 days ago