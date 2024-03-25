Close
BRONCOS

The Broncos are getting a new field … in their fieldhouse

Mar 25, 2024, 2:47 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not just at Empower Field at Mile High where Greg Penner has installed — or will install — a new field. The Denver Broncos CEO approved one for the team’s everyday home at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, too.

A new artificial-turf field will go into the fieldhouse this offseason. The turf inside the fieldhouse dates back to when the Broncos opened the facility during the 2014 season. Penner noted that the field was designed to last 20 years.

But it became evident in the last two seasons that the turf was not in its prime, appearing to be quite flat in sports. That said, it was not worn to the degree of the now-departed South Suburban Sports Dome where the Broncos used to hold indoor practices prior to the construction of the fieldhouse.

As with a great many things, technology and research can lead to better fields.

“We’re going to replace it with a state-of-the-art artificial surface that’s going to be better for our players with more padding and a different material,” Penner said. “It is something that they should really feel the impact of during our practices.”

The decision to install a new field was not borne out of many player comments on the state of the surface.

“We actually didn’t get much player feedback on that,” It was more discussions with Sean and (vice president of player health and performance) Beau Lowery and just kind of talking about what is the surface when we know there are others that are more advanced.

“If that’s the case, we knew we’re going to make a change at some point, so why not go ahead and do that now if it’s better for our players?”

Although the team will begin construction on a new headquarters building at some point in the coming months, the indoor practices held by the Broncos will remain inside the fieldhouse for the foreseeable future. The new facility will be juxtaposed with the fieldhouse, allowing for players to access the building through a short walk from the locker room and weight room.

